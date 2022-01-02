Back

Man, 26, allegedly involved in death of another man, 37, in Woodlands dorm using wooden plank with screws

The younger will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon.

Belmont Lay | January 02, 2022, 05:36 AM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore police have arrested a 26-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the death of a 37-year-old man.

Fight in Woodlands dorm

 

The police were alerted to a fight in a dormitory at Woodlands Industrial Park on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 1:25am.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the older man lying motionless on the floor with head injuries.

He was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital and subsequently passed away.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men had gotten into a dispute, and the younger man had allegedly attacked the older man with a wooden plank that had screws.

To be charged in court

 

The 26-year-old man will be charged on Sunday, Jan. 2 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon.

The offence is punishable with imprisonment for life and caning, or with imprisonment for up to 15 years, caning and fine.

Top photo via Unsplash

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Maserati allegedly hits pedestrians in Orchard, at least 3 injured

A woman was seen lying on the road.

January 02, 2022, 05:25 AM

Grown ass S'porean man, 61, jailed after breaking nose of bus captain, 62, who told him to wear mask

Aziz had committed similar offences – voluntarily causing hurt – thrice in the past.

January 01, 2022, 11:42 PM

Comment: How S'pore's football inspired me, broke my heart & stitched it back over 15 years

A roller-coaster ride, but I wouldn't have it with any other team.

January 01, 2022, 07:23 PM

Woman quarantined in airplane toilet for 5 hours after testing positive for Covid-19 mid-flight

She opted to isolate herself so that she wouldn't infect other passengers.

January 01, 2022, 07:22 PM

50% of those working from home can return to S'pore offices from Jan. 1, 2022

Those who are unvaccinated by choice and cannot go back to carry out requisite work might get fired.

January 01, 2022, 06:02 PM

950,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebates this Jan. 2022

This provides additional support to families during this period of uncertainty.

January 01, 2022, 05:38 PM

Heartland fireworks to usher in 2022 New Year's Day hit Ubi HDB flat window

An experience only taxpayers' monies can buy.

January 01, 2022, 05:20 PM

Non-VTL travellers to S'pore don't need to do arrival PCR, VTL travellers to continue 7-day enhanced testing regime

Some updates for travellers coming into Singapore.

January 01, 2022, 04:40 PM

S'pore work-related events capacity raised to 1,000 pax, organisers required to notify authorities

No consumption of food or drinks will be allowed at larger WREs.

January 01, 2022, 04:29 PM

SGAG founder Xiao Ming requested to retain JC 1 despite passing exam, met co-founder in repeat year

Serendipity.

January 01, 2022, 04:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.