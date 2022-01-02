Man, 26, allegedly involved in death of another man, 37, in Woodlands dorm using wooden plank with screws

The Singapore police have arrested a 26-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the death of a 37-year-old man.

Fight in Woodlands dorm

The police were alerted to a fight in a dormitory at Woodlands Industrial Park on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 1:25am.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the older man lying motionless on the floor with head injuries.

He was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital and subsequently passed away.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men had gotten into a dispute, and the younger man had allegedly attacked the older man with a wooden plank that had screws.

To be charged in court

The 26-year-old man will be charged on Sunday, Jan. 2 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon.

The offence is punishable with imprisonment for life and caning, or with imprisonment for up to 15 years, caning and fine.

