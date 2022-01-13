S'porean man, 34, offers nurse S$50 to falsely record he'd taken 2nd Covid-19 vaccine dose

Kelvin Tan Li Ming, a 34-year-old Singaporean man, is accused of bribing a nurse to falsely record that he had received his second Covid-19 vaccination dose.

Tan was charged in court for corruption on Thursday (Jan. 13).

Offered the nurse S$50 to falsify records

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Tan had offered S$50 to a part-time vaccination nurse on Oct. 26, 2021 at Healthway Vaccination Centre in Chua Chu Kang.

The money was allegedly for the nurse to falsely record in the healthcare system that Tan had been administered his second Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccination dose, when he had not.

The nurse rejected Tan's offer, reported The Straits Times.

ST also reported that Tan intends to contest the corruption charge.

A pre-trial conference will take place on Feb. 17.

If convicted, Tan may be jailed for up to five years, and/or fined up to S$100,000, or both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photo by Mothership.