Man crossing Rochor Rd during 'red man' honked at, confronts driver but falls down

He tried to confront the driver, but somehow ended up falling to the ground.

Nigel Chua | January 12, 2022, 09:00 PM

If you were at the junction of Rochor Road and Victoria Street some nights ago, you might have bore witness to an odd sight: A man walking along the road, while a truck driver kept pace with him, before the pedestrian ended up falling to the ground for some reason.

The pedestrian, part of a group that was crossing the road while the lights were not in their favour, had apparently received a reminder that "red means stop", in the form of a truck driver sounding the horn.

The pedestrian then turned around and walked back toward the truck, and threw a small white object at the truck.

Sharp-eyed netizens observed that the object — possibly a cigarette — rebounded onto one of the man's companions.

Undeterred by this minor setback, the man continued to rebuke the driver while walking alongside the moving truck.

The climactic high point of this confrontation came when the man fell to the ground for some reason.

While the footage at this point is slightly jerky, the caption of the video suggested that he may have tried to spit at the driver through the window — and failed.

The man then got to his feet and continued gesticulating.

In response, the driver made a sharp turn to the left lane and alighted from the truck.

The video ends shortly after, without showing whether the driver and pedestrian continued to engage.

However, it appeared that the pedestrian and his companion made their way back to the relative safety of the pavement.

Responses to the video were mostly critical of the pedestrian's behaviour, though one commenter called for deeper analysis:

