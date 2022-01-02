Back

Young M'sian boy wins praise for helping out in flood relief efforts

Regardless of age.

Faris Alfiq | January 02, 2022, 02:27 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The recent massive floods in several parts of Malaysia showed the people's resilience and tenacity in overcoming a crisis.

There have been reports of people from different backgrounds coming together to lend a helping hand to the victims.

"Age is not a barrier"

A Twitter user, @nurassyaheera, uploaded several photos to show that the volunteers were not only from different races and religions, but in this case, age as well.

The user tweeted several photos of a young boy, clad in a red t-shirt, presumably the volunteer group's uniform, and yellow rubber boots, along with the caption: "Age is not a barrier. Kudos to the youngest volunteer".

The tweet, posted on Dec. 28, has garnered more than 6,000 retweets and more than 14,000 likes at the time of writing.

In one of the photos, he was seen using a shovel scooping mud from the flood-stricken area.

According to World of Buzz, the Twitter user clarified that the boy is a friend's nephew who initially posted the photos on Facebook.

Netizens praised his volunteer spirit

The boy's spirit of volunteering won praises from netizens.

A Twitter user, @Sepeett1, hoped that the boy would be a role model for his friends.

"I hope that you will be a role model to your friends so they would follow the good deeds you are doing. My children say that you are great. I hope that the volunteers there carry out their effort smoothly and hope that the victims of the flood will be protected," the user wrote.

Another user praised the boy's parents, saying that a "good child come[s] from very good parents."

Another Twitter user, @_JannahKhalid, even asked for parenting tips from the boy's parents.

"Whenever I look at children like this, I often ask, how were the children brought up by the family? Anyone can give me tips on how to be a parent?" The user asked.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via @nurassyaheera/Twitter

Over 60% of Primary 4 to 6 students have booked Covid-19 vaccination appointments: Chan Chun Sing

About 20,000 students have also received their first doses of the vaccine.

January 02, 2022, 02:12 PM

S'pore customer receives fried chicken delivery over 3 hours late on New Year's Eve & complains food looks half-eaten

A very suay New Year's Eve indeed.

January 02, 2022, 12:47 PM

OnlyFans creator Titus Low gives update on well-being, says he's 'still ok'

Low was charged on Dec. 30, 2021 for transmitting obscene material and failing to comply with an order.

January 02, 2022, 12:14 PM

S'pore recorded 456 new Covid-19 cases on Jan. 1, highest number of imported cases

The weekly infection rate increased to 0.85.

January 02, 2022, 11:38 AM

M'sian netizens see similarities in 'Lat' comic from 1970s with behaviour of VIPs today

Netizens said some things never change.

January 02, 2022, 10:51 AM

Man, 26, allegedly involved in death of another man, 37, in Woodlands dorm using wooden plank with screws

The younger will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon.

January 02, 2022, 05:36 AM

Maserati allegedly hits pedestrians in Orchard, at least 3 injured

A woman was seen lying on the road.

January 02, 2022, 05:25 AM

Grown ass S'porean man, 61, jailed after breaking nose of bus captain, 62, who told him to wear mask

Aziz had committed similar offences – voluntarily causing hurt – thrice in the past.

January 01, 2022, 11:42 PM

Comment: How S'pore's football inspired me, broke my heart & stitched it back over 15 years

A roller-coaster ride, but I wouldn't have it with any other team.

January 01, 2022, 07:23 PM

Woman quarantined in airplane toilet for 5 hours after testing positive for Covid-19 mid-flight

She opted to isolate herself so that she wouldn't infect other passengers.

January 01, 2022, 07:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.