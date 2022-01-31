Back

Singers in M'sia perform Chinese New Year song in Malay because racial harmony

Gong xi raya.

Jane Zhang | January 31, 2022, 06:55 PM

In the weeks leading up to Chinese New Year, it isn't uncommon to hear different Chinese New Year greetings and songs.

One Chinese New Year video in Malaysia has taken the internet by storm because of its unique angle: a Chinese New Year song sung in Malay by a cast of Malay singers.

Many elements of Chinese New Year

The music video, produced by Malaysian record label MVM Production, is called "Dong Dong Qiang".

The song's music producer and composer Nevin Hiong told CNA that the song is likely the first-ever original Chinese New Year song in Malay.

While the majority of the song is sung in Malay, the singers — who are decked in traditional Chinese and Malay clothing — also sing and say Chinese phrases such as "dong dong qiang" (of course, as the song title suggested), "gong xi fa cai", and "huat ah".

Gif via YouTube / MVM MUSIC.

Gif via YouTube / MVM MUSIC.

The music video features many elements of Chinese New Year celebrations including:

The presentation of oranges in exchange for red packets:

Gif via YouTube / MVM MUSIC.

Gif via YouTube / MVM MUSIC.

Chinese drumming and lion dance:

Gif via YouTube / MVM MUSIC.

The lighting of firecrackers:

Gif via YouTube / MVM MUSIC.

And even Chinese couplets written in calligraphy on red banners:

Gif via YouTube / MVM MUSIC.

Lyrics speak of togetherness

What message does the song bring across?

Well, the words "Dong Dong Dong Qiang" and "Gong Xi Gong Xi Gong Xi Ni" make up more than 50 per cent of the song's overall lyrics.

The other half of the song focuses on the togetherness of celebrating Chinese New Year.

"Lain bangsa tapi bersama. Tahun baru teman yang lama kita," one verse says, meaning:

"Different races, but united. New year, our old friends."

Another verse celebrates the shared wealth of the coming year:

"Sama sama kongsi raya. Tahun baru kita kaya." ("Together we share the festival. We will be rich in the new year.")

And finally:

"Luar kita berbeza

Hati tetap kan sama

Kita bagaikan pokok

Kuat pada akarnya"

Meaning: "Different on the outside, but our hearts are the same. We are like a tree, strong at the roots."

Celebrated by Malaysians

The music video has been enthusiastically received, garnering over 650,000 views and 23,000 likes at the time of writing.

Many commenters chimed in with their appreciation for the song.

Translation: "This is the most touching Chinese New Year song. I could not stop listening to it, repeat and repeat. Very delicious, delicious until my heart, almost my tears are about to come out. Thank you very much. May we all celebrate Malaysian Raya together regardless of race. This is the truly Malaysia."

Translation: "I don't know why suddenly I felt like dust entered my eye. The best song. We are Malaysian."

Translation: "The best! Let us celebrate CNY, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali, Gawai, and others together. We are all children of Malaysia and I appreciate all of you - full package! This is what goodwill looks like!"

Translation: "Touched watching this performance. May all Malaysians of different races live in harmony and unity like the Malaysian family. Congratulations on a good and meaningful performance."

Racial harmony was unintentional

Many viewers were clearly touched by the video and felt that it demonstrated the harmony between different races in Malaysia.

Interestingly, though, Hiong told CNA that there had been no deliberate intention to promote racial harmony.

Instead, he said, the team of Chinese and Malay creatives mostly just had fun with ideas, and this was the natural product that came about:

"Malays have a great sense of humour. They live modestly and are easily satisfied. They are happy-go-lucky. And they tend to have fun while at work, so it’s enjoyable working with them.

[...] They are also highly talented artistically. If the scenes require them to cry, their tears will immediately fall."

One of the singers, Sarah Suhairi, also shared with CNA her thoughts on working on the project.

She said that one of the things she appreciates the most about her Chinese colleagues is their time management skills:

“They want everything to be perfect but at the same time, they are not very strict. They allow us to enjoy ourselves while doing the project."

You can watch the full music video here:

Top photo via YouTube / MVM MUSIC. 

