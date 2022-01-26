Mahathir shows 'signs of improvement', able to 'joke around' with family members: Marina Mahathir

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has shown "signs of improvement" following his recent hospitalisation, according to a statement by his daughter, Marina Mahathir, on Jan. 25.

The statement was uploaded on Mahathir's Facebook page.

On Jan. 22, Mahathir's office confirmed that he was admitted into theat Malaysia's National Heart Institute (IJN).

Mahathir able to "joke around" with family members

Marina said that Mahathir's appetite has increased and he was able to "joke around" with his family members who were with him in the medical facility.

She added that Mahathir was told of the well wishes conveyed by members of the public and foreign leaders.

Mahathir and his family were touched by the wishes and thanked those who prayed for him, Marina said.

The two-time prime minister also asked for people not to worry about his health condition.

Mahathir will continue to receive treatment in the IJN under the supervision of local experts, and the facility does not allow any visitors except for Mahathir's closest family members, she added.

Mahathir admitted third time within a month

This is Mahathir's third admission to the hospital in about a month.

He had previously been admitted to the same hospital on Dec. 16, 2021, where he underwent a "full medical check-up and further observation".

He completed his check-ups on Dec. 21, 2021, and was discharged on Dec. 23, 2021.

But less than a month later, Mahathir was back in the IJN for a second time for "an elective medical procedure".

On Jan. 9, the IJN released a statement stating that Mahathir underwent the medical procedure successfully. Mahathir was subsequently discharged from the hospital on Jan. 13.

Mahathir had his first heart attack in 1989 and two more heart attacks in 2006.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook