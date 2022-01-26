Back

Mahathir shows 'signs of improvement', able to 'joke around' with family members: Marina Mahathir

Mahathir also told people not to worry about his health condition.

Faris Alfiq | January 26, 2022, 11:55 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has shown "signs of improvement" following his recent hospitalisation, according to a statement by his daughter, Marina Mahathir, on Jan. 25.

The statement was uploaded on Mahathir's Facebook page.

On Jan. 22, Mahathir's office confirmed that he was admitted into the cardiac care unit (CCU) at Malaysia's National Heart Institute (IJN).

Mahathir able to "joke around" with family members

Marina said that Mahathir's appetite has increased and he was able to "joke around" with his family members who were with him in the medical facility.

She added that Mahathir was told of the well wishes conveyed by members of the public and foreign leaders.

Mahathir and his family were touched by the wishes and thanked those who prayed for him, Marina said.

The two-time prime minister also asked for people not to worry about his health condition.

Mahathir will continue to receive treatment in the IJN under the supervision of local experts, and the facility does not allow any visitors except for Mahathir's closest family members, she added.

Mahathir admitted third time within a month

This is Mahathir's third admission to the hospital in about a month.

He had previously been admitted to the same hospital on Dec. 16, 2021, where he underwent a "full medical check-up and further observation".

He completed his check-ups on Dec. 21, 2021, and was discharged on Dec. 23, 2021.

But less than a month later, Mahathir was back in the IJN for a second time for "an elective medical procedure".

On Jan. 9, the IJN released a statement stating that Mahathir underwent the medical procedure successfully. Mahathir was subsequently discharged from the hospital on Jan. 13.

Mahathir had his first heart attack in 1989 and two more heart attacks in 2006.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook

Floor tiles in Tampines HDB flat explode suddenly, grandma & toddler inches away

Whole incident caught on camera.

January 26, 2022, 02:58 AM

Thailand allows cannabis to be grown at home

To be used for medical purposes initially.

January 26, 2022, 01:58 AM

St John's Island to have bicycle rental kiosk for 2 more years after successful trial

Feel the sea breeze.

January 25, 2022, 11:33 PM

5,996 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 25, 3,934 low-risk cases detected via ART

Mostly low-risk cases detected via ART.

January 25, 2022, 11:03 PM

Naomi Neo reveals she is adopted

Teary moments.

January 25, 2022, 10:08 PM

Important interests of both Indonesia & S'pore are met in Flight Information Region agreement: PM Lee

The agreement also provides Changi Airport with the opportunity to grow in the long term.

January 25, 2022, 08:17 PM

15 persons, aged 38 to 86, investigated for illegal gambling activities in Yishun & Marsiling

Cash amounting to more than S$500, two mobile phones and gambling related paraphernalia were seized.

January 25, 2022, 07:46 PM

S'pore undertaker urges people to vaccinate now, or else, they've a vested interest if you're not

Paggro.

January 25, 2022, 07:40 PM

SCDF deploys 40 firefighters to put out massive fire involving construction waste at Jalan Samulum

There were no reported injuries.

January 25, 2022, 06:47 PM

Nifty tips you need to know if you want to survive last-minute CNY preparations

Here’s how to retain your sanity amidst the festivities.

January 25, 2022, 06:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.