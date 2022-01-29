LNY-themed staycations, events & meals at Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark & more

Lunar New Year (LNY) is just a few days away.

If you don’t have any activities planned for the festive season, consider visiting Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

With luxurious staycations, celebratory menus, high tea in the deep sea and handcrafted goodies all under one roof, this is a great way for you to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

Spring Staycation

From now till Feb. 28, enjoy specially curated Spring Staycation packages at RWS that include your choice of luxury hotel and a range of exclusive offers.

2D1N Sumptuous Spring Stay-In from *S$449++

Revitalise yourself with a 2D1N Sumptuous Spring Stay-In where you and your family can enjoy a one night stay at either Hotel Michael or the eco-luxurious Equarius Hotel.

You’ll also get to indulge in an abundance of festive menus at renowned Chinese restaurants in RWS.

This package includes:

One night stay in Deluxe Room at Hotel Michael or Equarius Hotel

Daily breakfast for two

One dining voucher worth S$208 nett per stay to celebrate at Feng Shui Inn, A Bountiful Reunion by Feng Shui Inn, TungLok Heen, Paradise Classic or Putien

One complimentary gift from participating restaurants when guests redeem their dining voucher

*S$381++ when you pay for your booking with Mastercard

2D1N High Tea in the Deep Sea package from S$489++

An all-inclusive 2D1N High Tea in the Deep Sea package stay from $489++ is also up for grabs.

Under this package, you’ll be able to visit S.E.A. Aquarium and relax at Ocean Restaurant, which offers Southeast Asia’s first underwater dining experience with its popular ‘High Tea in the Deep Sea’.

This package includes:

One night stay in Deluxe Room at Hotel Michael or Equarius Hotel

Daily breakfast for two

Two S.E.A. Aquarium Dated One-Day Tickets

Behind The Panel Tour at S.E.A. Aquarium for two adults

High Tea in the Deep Sea for two adults

2D1N Universal Studios Singapore Stay and Bond from S$449++

Guests who are looking for a fun-filled staycation can opt for the Universal Studios Singapore Stay and Bond staycation from S$449++.

Besides getting a one night stay at either Hotel Michael or Equarius Hotel, you’ll also get to:

Attend a heartwarming cooking session at StarBot Café in Universal Studios Singapore, led by instructor Samantha Mantou

Make tang yuan - a festive delicacy of glutinous rice balls - and mould them into auspicious and adorable designs

This package includes:

One night stay in Deluxe Room at Hotel Michael or Equarius Hotel

Daily breakfast for two

Two Universal Studios Singapore Adult Dated One-Day Tickets

Two S$5 Universal Studios Singapore Retail Vouchers at select retail outlets (min. spend S$25)

Two S$10 Universal Studios Singapore F&B Vouchers at select F&B outlets (min. spend S$25)

Tang yuan workshop (admission from 12:30pm to 1:45pm)

Universal Studios Singapore

Apart from staycations, you can enjoy an action-packed LNY celebration with stars and thrilling rides at Universal Studios Singapore.

Strike an awesome pose with Master Tigress from DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda, in her first-ever appearance at Universal Studios Singapore, including Po and the Yang Warriors.

You can also take tons of shareable photos with the following characters in festive meet-and-greet sessions:

Gru and the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me

Sesame Street friends

Poppy and Branch from DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, who are dressed to usher in the Lunar New Year for the first time

Those who want to practice their LNY greetings can do so on Optimus Prime and Megatron, and be wowed by their responses in Mandarin.

There are also beautiful cherry blossom wishing trees and the Good Fortune Draw brought to you by Mastercard®, where you can win RWS hotel stays and vouchers.

Universal Studios Singapore Festive HUAT Package from S$68 (only for Singapore residents)

This package includes:

A Universal Studios Singapore Retail Voucher at select retail outlets

Universal Studios Singapore F&B Vouchers at select F&B outlets

Promotion is valid on selected dates from now to Feb. 13

Click here to find out more.

Master the Art of Making Tang Yuan

Those who want to master the art of making tang yuan can attend a cooking workshop at StarBot Café in Universal Studios Singapore, led by instructor Samantha Mantou.

Workshop Dates: Feb. 1 to 6 and Feb. 10 to 13

Session Duration: 75 minutes

Click here to find out more.

You can also check out the following packages:

Universal Studios Singapore Sweet Bonding Packages from S$208 (12:30pm / 4pm)

This package includes following items per pax:

Universal Studios Singapore Adult Dated One-Day Ticket

S$5 Universal Studios Singapore Retail Voucher at select retail outlets (min. spend S$25)

S$10 Universal Studios Singapore F&B Voucher at select F&B outlets (min. spend S$25)

Tang yuan workshop admission from 12:30pm to 1:45pm / 4pm to 5:15pm

It’s Showtime Premium Auspicious Experience at Universal Studios Singapore (S$248 per ticket)

Make this festive season one to remember with Universal Studios Singapore’s latest premium programme, IT’S SHOWTIME!

Come and enjoy all the thrills from their rides, all the laughter from their entertainment, and none of the crowd.

You can also savour an array of delicious food and drinks from a special menu after exclusive performances - you’ll be taking more than just food shots for sure!

These exclusive performances include a Universal Lo Hei where you’ll be able to see all your favourite stars in this HUAT activity such as:

Master Tigress from DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda, along with Po

Dreamworks Animation’s Shrek Franchise Puss In Boots and Kitty Softpaws

Gru and the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me

Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster, Abby, Elmo and Oscar

After your abundant and fun-filled feast, head down to New York and be amazed everywhere you look as the grand finale takes to the streets.

This includes the most spectacular sight of a 48-metre long string of red balloons being popped to end the night with a bang!

Do note that this program is only suitable for those aged 18 years old and above.

This package includes:

Universal Studios Singapore Adult Dated One-Day Ticket

Universal Express Unlimited Pass

Thematic dinner at Mel’s Drive-In, KT’s Grill and Loui’s NY Pizza Parlor at Universal Studios Singapore

Date: Feb. 6

Click here to find out more.

S.E.A. Aquarium

Spring in the Sea

This LNY, delve into new depths of fortune and surround yourself with an abundance of 100,000 marine fish.

You’ll also get to meet some of the most auspicious stars among them, from the giant Sand Tiger Shark to the tiny Weedy Sea Dragon.

If you’re looking for some festive photos to share, you can meet and greet S.E.A. Aquarium’s adorable manta mascots in attire that have been repurposed from pre-loved fabrics, or stop by to admire an auspicious mural.

You can even join a special Chunlian workshop and learn how to compose and write a spring festival couplet from a workshop master.

Session: Now to Feb. 15

Price: S$18 per pax**

Session Timing: 11am to 5pm

Session Duration: 30 minutes

Timeslots: Free and easy (last workshop at 4pm)

Session Size: Max. 20 pax per session

**Not included in One-Day Ticket.

S.E.A. Aquarium Fun Package from S$38

This package includes:

S.E.A. Aquarium One-Day Ticket

S$20 in retail vouchers, usable at Candylicious, LEGO®, Hershey’s Chocolate World Singapore and Harry’s

FREE set of Eutopia Quest adventure map

Promotion is valid till Mar. 29, 2022.

Click here to find out more.

Adventure Cove Waterpark

Adventure Cove Waterpark (Morning Splash from S$25 / Afternoon Splash from S$25)

Fill your morning or afternoon with the thrills of Adventure Cove’s high-speed water slides and come face-to-face with colourful marine life.

You’ll also get a snack and beverage to complete your visit!

Timings: 9am to 1pm / 2pm to 6pm

Promotion is valid on selected dates from Feb. 1 to 6, 2022.

Promotion is valid for Adults (Aged 13 and above) | Children (Aged 4 to 12).

Click here to find out more.

Reinventing Experiences at Reunion Dinners

Enjoy mouth-watering dishes with Lunar New Year menus from Feng Shui Inn, Osia Steak and Seafood Grill and Syun at RWS.

A Bountiful Reunion By Feng Shui inn

For starters, you can bring your loved ones together for a wonderful and auspicious meal at A Bountiful Reunion by Feng Shui Inn.

In this exclusive pop-up dinner event from now till Feb. 15, you’ll indulge in dish after symbolic dish specially curated by acclaimed Chef Li.

From the refreshing Smoked Salmon with Amber Walnut and Crystal Iceplant Yu Sheng with Yuzu Dressing, to the richness of the Braised Fish Maw and Conpoy Soup, each course of every menu will certainly fill your reunion with lavish flavours.

Location: Cumin & Saffron Ballrooms, Equarius Hotel, Level 2

Operating Hours (Dinner)

1st seating: 6pm to 8pm

2nd seating: 8:30pm to 10pm

Price: From S$88++ per person

Click here to make a booking.

High Tea in the Deep Sea – Auspicious Edition

This LNY, feel good fortune flow around you while you indulge in fine beverages and pastries specially made with symbolic meaning.

From now till Feb. 14, bask in abundance as majestic marine fish swim before you in an afternoon tea session like no other at Ocean Restaurant.

Due to high demand, be sure to check which dates for High Tea in the Deep Sea are still available.

Price: From S$88++ per person

Click here to make a booking.

High Tea in the Deep Sea + Behind the Panel Tour Bundle

Alternatively, you can opt for the High Tea in the Deep Sea + Behind the Panel Tour Bundle.

With this exclusive bundle, you’ll begin your day in the amazing S.E.A. Aquarium with a guided tour of the secret areas and discover how aquarists care for the marine animals.

It’s the perfect awe-inspiring experience before your delectable afternoon tea session.

Price: S$128 nett per person

Click here to make a booking.

Festive Dining

Feng Shui Inn

Indulge in time-honoured Cantonese classics with a luxurious spin at Feng Shui Inn.

Toss to a good year with lobster-and-smoked-salmon Yu Sheng before you savour nourishing dishes like braised imperial bird’s nest soup with crab meat or a grand set meal featuring course after course of masterfully prepared creations.

Promo period: Now to Feb. 15

Osia Steak & Seafood Grill

Share the symbol of plenty with hearty festive platters this CNY.

Discover how a lava stone grill and stone hearth oven imparts a tantalising balance of smokiness and succulence to premium fishes like turbot and Australian rainbow trout.

Promo period: Now to Mar. 31

Syun

This Lunar New Year, explore a rich medley of festive flavours with a Japanese difference.

These include the Syun-style special Yu Sheng made with fresh seasonal fishes from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, and whole abalone simmered the traditional way with Kabura turnip.

Promo period: Now to Feb. 28

Click here to find out more.

This sponsored article by RWS made this writer excited for the Lunar New Year.

Top images via RWS.

Kung Fu Panda © 2022 DreamWorks Animation L.L.C. All rights reserved. DreamWorks Trolls © 2022 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved. Minions and all related elements and indicia TM & © 2022 Universal Studios. All rights reserved. Sesame Street ® and associated characters, trademarks and design elements are owned and licensed by Sesame Workshop. © 2022 Sesame Workshop. All rights reserved. TRANSFORMERS and its logo and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2022 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. © 2022 DreamWorks L.L.C. and Paramount Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.