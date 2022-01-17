Back

Lorry ferrying workers collides with Mercedes-Benz outside Geylang police centre

A 40-year-old man who was driving the lorry at that time was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Belmont Lay | January 17, 2022, 04:26 PM

A lorry and a Mercedes-Benz collided right outside the Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre on Jan. 14 night.

A 40-year-old man who was driving the lorry at that time was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

via Shin Min Daily News

The accident happened at around 8pm at the junction of Guillemard Road and Cassia Link.

It is not known how the collision occurred.

According to Zaobao.com.sg, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz was trapped in his car.

Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel had to use hydraulic rescue tools to extract the driver.

The car and lorry drivers were conveyed to the hospital.

Foreign workers in lorry

An eyewitness who saw the aftermath of the accident told the Chinese press that there were foreign workers by the side of the road.

They were believed to have been ferried at the back of the lorry.

The accident site bore signs of the carnage suggesting the impact of the collision was relatively serious, Zaobao.com.sg reported.

The front of the car was severely damaged, and its bumper fell out and was left on the road.

The underside of the front of the lorry was seriously dented.

Debris and glass were scattered on the road.

Police confirmed that an accident involving a lorry and a car occurred at around 8pm.

The 35-year-old car driver and a 34-year-old lorry passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

All photos via Shin Min Daily News

