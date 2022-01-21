LiHO S'pore's Korean strawberry series returns with strawberry-shaped cups & blue coral-coloured drink

LiHO Tea has brought back its seasonal strawberry series.

This time, the local bubble tea chain is introducing a new drink and bringing back two familiar favourites.

These drinks will come in cute strawberry-shaped cups, with a hole for the straw at the top of the leafy bottle cap.

K-Strawberry Magic Spirulina (S$7.90)

The drink has a blue coral-like shade due to blue spirulina powder (a blue-green algae often used as a dietary supplement).

LiHO added that it has a subtle oat fragrance with the "refreshing fruity taste" of strawberries.

K-Strawberry Latte (S$7.90)

Whole strawberries crushed and blended together with fresh milk.

K-Strawberry Jing Syuan (S$7.50)

Light tasting Jing Syuan tea with fresh strawberries.

Available from Jan. 21

Do note, however, that the cups are available in limited quantities.

The series will only be available for a limited time from Jan. 21 to Mar. 21, as LiHO only uses Seolhyang strawberries from Korea, which is in season from January to March.

These Seolhyang strawberries are said to be one of the sweetest variety of strawberries.

The drinks will be rolled out at these 20 outlets for the first phase:

Ang Mo Kio Hub 2

Bedok Mall

Bugis+

Clementi Mall

Compass One

Hougang Mall

JEM

Junction 8

Lot One

NEX

North Point

Orchard Gateway

Seletar Mall

Sun Plaza 2

Suntec L3

Tampines Hub

Vivo City

Waterway Point

Whitesands

Woodlands Mart

They will subsequently available at all other outlets from Jan. 26.

Top image from LiHO Tea.