Back

LiHO S'pore's Korean strawberry series returns with strawberry-shaped cups & blue coral-coloured drink

It's the strawberry generation.

Fasiha Nazren | January 21, 2022, 03:47 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

LiHO Tea has brought back its seasonal strawberry series.

This time, the local bubble tea chain is introducing a new drink and bringing back two familiar favourites.

These drinks will come in cute strawberry-shaped cups, with a hole for the straw at the top of the leafy bottle cap.

K-Strawberry Magic Spirulina (S$7.90)

Photo from LiHO Tea.

The drink has a blue coral-like shade due to blue spirulina powder (a blue-green algae often used as a dietary supplement).

LiHO added that it has a subtle oat fragrance with the "refreshing fruity taste" of strawberries.

K-Strawberry Latte (S$7.90)

Photo from LiHO Tea.

Whole strawberries crushed and blended together with fresh milk.

K-Strawberry Jing Syuan (S$7.50)

Photo from LiHO Tea.

Light tasting Jing Syuan tea with fresh strawberries.

Available from Jan. 21

Do note, however, that the cups are available in limited quantities.

The series will only be available for a limited time from Jan. 21 to Mar. 21, as LiHO only uses Seolhyang strawberries from Korea, which is in season from January to March.

These Seolhyang strawberries are said to be one of the sweetest variety of strawberries.

The drinks will be rolled out at these 20 outlets for the first phase:

  • Ang Mo Kio Hub 2

  • Bedok Mall

  • Bugis+

  • Clementi Mall

  • Compass One

  • Hougang Mall

  • JEM

  • Junction 8

  • Lot One

  • NEX

  • North Point

  • Orchard Gateway

  • Seletar Mall

  • Sun Plaza 2

  • Suntec L3

  • Tampines Hub

  • Vivo City

  • Waterway Point

  • Whitesands

  • Woodlands Mart

They will subsequently available at all other outlets from Jan. 26.

Top image from LiHO Tea.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

IRAS warns of scam email saying you're recipient of $20 million from 'Bill Gate foundation'

The email pretends it is signed off by the Commissioner of Inland Revenue.

January 21, 2022, 03:26 PM

British actor Stephen Fry urges PM Lee & President Halimah to spare M'sian drug trafficker's life

Nagaenthran A/L K Dharmalingam is a Malaysian man sentenced to death in Singapore for drug trafficking.

January 21, 2022, 03:09 PM

M'sia resumes sale of VTL tickets with S'pore, with reduced capacity

The ticket quota will be at 50 per cent of its original capacity, however.

January 21, 2022, 01:39 PM

S'pore-based Crypto.com CEO says about 400 accounts were hacked, all affected customers have been reimbursed

Unauthorised withdrawals totalled S$41.72 million.

January 21, 2022, 12:18 PM

Singapore Flyer suspended due to technical issue

Not turning yet.

January 21, 2022, 11:44 AM

Isetan Katong closing down end Jan. 2022 after 39 years

So long and goodbye.

January 21, 2022, 11:38 AM

Comment: OCBC’s internal probe into phishing scam is not enough. Why stop there?

Singapore's public image as a leading financial centre has been damaged. Government action will restore confidence.

January 21, 2022, 11:29 AM

Jurong mosque among more than 40 places in S'pore for rough sleepers & homeless to take refuge

Before the pandemic, there were only 7 such spaces.

January 21, 2022, 03:25 AM

1,472 new Covid-19 infections, 1,001 new Omicron infections in S'pore on Jan. 20

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.17.

January 20, 2022, 10:53 PM

MS Explains: When online scams happen in S’pore, who is responsible for the victims’ losses?

And what avenues of recourse do victims have?

January 20, 2022, 08:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.