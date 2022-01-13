Back

LiHO S'pore selling duck shit tea that's not supposed to taste like duck shit

Cute.

Mandy How | January 13, 2022, 12:11 PM

It's an eye-catching name, for sure.

Local bubble tea chain LiHO has launched its first series for 2022: Lucky Duck Shit.

Photo via LiHO.

The term comes from its Chinese name 鴨屎香 (ya shi xiang), which literally translates to "duck shit fragrance."

Legend has it the farmer who discovered or invented the tea deliberately chose an unappealing name to hide his secret gains.

Despite the name, the tea "tastes and smells nothing like duck shit." We'll have to take their word for it.

It's a variety of oolong that's lightly roasted, with floral and musky notes.

The tea leaves are half fermented and when brewed, produces a clear yellow-orange tea.

LiHO has come up with three new items based on the tea:

  • Just Duck Shit (S$2.90/S$3.90)

    • Oolong tea with honeysuckle, jasmine and gardenia aromas. Mild fruity notes.

    • Available hot.

  • Duck Shit Grapefruitea (S$4.10/S$5.10)

    • Oolong tea paired with grapefruit, topped with white pearls.

  • Duck Shit Snow Mountain (S$4.50/S$5.50)

    • Oolong milk tea, whipped cream, a sprinkle of soybean powder.

Just Duck Shit. Photo via LiHO.

Duck Shit Grapefruitea. Photo via LiHO.

Duck Shit Snow Mountain. Photo via LiHO.

Elsewhere in Funan Mall, bubble tea brand Si Gan Tian has also been selling the item:

Get it in variations of Duck Shit Lemon Squash (S$4.90) and Duck Shit Oat Milk Pudding (S$5.90).

Top image via LiHO.

