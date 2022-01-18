Back

Lee Suet Fern sews fabric handbag, husband Lee Hsien Yang gives her work a shoutout

She made the bag at a workshop conducted by local craft company Sing Mui Heng.

Nigel Chua | January 18, 2022, 06:49 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Corporate lawyer Lee Suet Fern has some free time on her hands, and is quite good at making handicrafts, including working with fabrics.

Her quilting skill has been noted, not only by her husband Lee Hsien Yang, but also at a Japanese quilt festival in 2019:

Her latest creation — a doctor's bag — was displayed for all of social media to admire, in a Jan. 18 Facebook post by Hsien Yang.

Suet Fern also posted photos of her latest creation on Instagram, where she has been documenting her handiwork.

Her repertoire includes dresses and other pieces of clothing, pieces of embroidery, and even a bow tie and pocket squares for one of her sons, for a private event.

She also revealed — in reply to a question on one of her posts — that Hsien Yang was her photographer.

Bag made at workshop

She made the bag at a workshop conducted by local craft company Sing Mui Heng — possibly over the weekend.

In the post's caption, she touted the benefits of fabric bags, such as their lightweight quality, and said that making one's own bag took these to "a completely different level".

She also said that the fabric used for the bag was "an old piece of beautiful thick Japanese cotton canvas" that she "hoarded for years".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lee Suet Fern (@leesuetfern)

She also wrote about how the bag could open while standing, so that its contents were "fully visible and accessible", and said she would be bringing her "brand new bag" to dinner.

Suet Fern, a high-profile corporate lawyer, was handed a 15-month suspension in Nov. 2020 from practising law over her handling of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's will.

According to her profile on her firm's website, she is currently on a leave of absence.

Reactions to the bag

Over on Hsien Yang's post, commenters suggested that there would be commercial demand if she decided to sell the bags.

It's not clear whether Suet Fern attended the bag workshop with this in mind, but her post did say she would be making more bags with different fabric in the future.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

foodpanda’s deletion of all Instagram posts & posting of glitchy video a marketing stunt

The glitch was part of foodpanda’s launch of its first mascot.

January 18, 2022, 06:30 PM

Traffic marshall says 'No', but Volkswagen insists on illegal left turn at Henry Park Primary School exit

Another case of hard of learning driver.

January 18, 2022, 06:24 PM

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-A apologises for wearing fake designer items

All that glitters is not gold.

January 18, 2022, 05:48 PM

How to invest? Expert answers 7 burning questions S’poreans have about investing

Never too late to learn.

January 18, 2022, 05:46 PM

S$417,878 raised for badminton champion Loh Kean Yew in 3 weeks by public & captains of industry

People in Singapore showing their gratitude.

January 18, 2022, 05:39 PM

M'sian NGO welcomes govt's move to allow the use of medical cannabis

Their researcher said that Malaysia has a better chance of cultivating hemp due to weather factors.

January 18, 2022, 05:05 PM

Man, 26, allegedly exposed his genitals to 2 women along Ulu Pandan Park Connector

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 18, 2022, 04:38 PM

Modern shophouse cafe in Outram pairs under S$10 durian treats with Chinese tea

Inhale.

January 18, 2022, 04:12 PM

S'porean man shows how easy it is to spoof SMSes like those in OCBC scam

Method is 'extremely easy' for scammers to exploit.

January 18, 2022, 04:11 PM

7 of the best places to get Yu Sheng under S$100 this CNY 2022

No need to spend hundreds of dollars.

January 18, 2022, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.