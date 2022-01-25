Back

Indulge in wood-fired roast meat & wanton mee at Bukit Batok eatery with vintage decor, prices from S$6.90

The char siew is made with premium "bu jian tian" cut and is prepared at the stall every morning.

Karen Lui | January 25, 2022, 03:24 PM

With an auspicious-sounding name that literally translates to "let's prosper", Laifaba (来发吧) is not exactly a place to increase your fortune.

Unless you're talking about prospering in terms of growing sideways (发福/fā fú), which would make it the perfect place to be at, especially for roast meat and wanton mee.

Prices start at S$2.90

While their cheapest dish is the Signature Egg Noodle (S$2.90), be prepared to pay at least S$6.90 if you're looking to try some of their roast meats as a side dish.

Besides the assortment of meats available, namely char siew, crispy roasted pork ("sio bak"), roasted duck, and soy chicken, customers can choose between "al dente" noodles and rice for carbs.

Their char siew is made with premium "bu jian tian" cut and is prepared at the stall every morning by braising, blow-drying, and wood-firing it.

Photo by @laifaba on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, "bu jian tian" literally means "never seeing the sky" in Mandarin and it refers to the cut of meat on the underside of the pig between the hock and bacon also known as the "armpit".

Despite the seemingly unappetising body part, the cut of meat promises a good ratio of fat and soft lean meat, which is not the healthiest choice but makes up for it in taste and texture.

Furthermore, this cut of meat is not available in abundance as each 100kg pig typically yields only around 2kg of it.

However, if you prefer a leaner cut for your char siew, Laifaba allows customers to choose amongst three cuts: Lean cut, fatty cut, and mixed cut.

Photo by @laifaba on Instagram.

They also offer roast meats and other side dishes in sharing portions such as prawn paste chicken wings/har cheong gai (S$8.90), chicken/pork satay (S$13.90), and shrimp dumpling soup (S$9.90).

Check out the menu below:

Image by Laifaba's Facebook page.

You can also pre-orders for takeaway or islandwide delivery via their website.

They offer up to S$16 off delivery and 20 per cent off self pick-up orders.

Blast from the past

Previously situated at Ann Siang Hill, Lai Fa Ba's relocated outlet at Bukit Batok features decor that is inspired by the good old days when the owner's grandmother was selling wanton noodles in a pushcart.

Photo by Laifaba.

Photo by Laifaba.

Photo by Laifaba.

Dine at the marble tables while being surrounded by old-school paraphernalia like Milo and Ovaltine tins, table-top fans, tiffin carriers, and lights made of old-school salon hair dryers.

Photo by Laifaba.

Photo by Laifaba.

With the approach of Chinese New Year, the eatery has been decked out in festive decorations, including pussy willows.

Photo by Laifaba.

Lai Fa Ba

Address: 71 Bukit Batok Crescent, Prestige Centre, #02-02, 658071

Opening hours:

  • Tuesday to Sunday, 10:30am to 8pm.

  • Closed on Monday.

Read more

Top images via Laifaba's Instagram page.

