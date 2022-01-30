Back

Japanese midfielder for Tampines Rovers spends Sunday morning picking up rubbish around Tampines

He really loves Singapore apparently.

Fiona Tan | January 30, 2022, 08:06 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With just two days a week, weekends are a precious commodity.

The downtime is typically spent catching up with friends, participating in recreational hobbies, or simply resting to recharge for the work week ahead.

For 25-year-old Japanese footballer Kyoga Nakamura, however, it seems like his preferred form of leisure on a Sunday morning is to pick up rubbish whilst on a super casual walk about Tampines.

Image from Kyoga Nakamura/Facebook.

Really loves football, and Singapore

If his name doesn't ring a bell, Nakamura is a midfielder for the Tampines Rovers' football club, and a familiar name for avid fans of local football.

He was recently awarded what was possibly the longest contract extension in the history of Singapore Premiere League.

Image from Tampines Rovers Football Club/Facebook.

Besides being a great football player, Nakamura really loves Singapore, and professed his love for the country in an interview with the Straits Times:

"I want to stay in Singapore because I love Singapore and I love Tampines Rovers. This is my second home and I want to grow together with Singapore football. I would love to be a Singaporean citizen because I love this county so much."

In fact, his love for Singapore runs so deep that it perhaps spurred him to walk around picking up rubbish on a bright and sunny Sunday morning as a way of showing his "gratitude" for the opportunity to live in Singapore.

Spent two hours picking up litter

Nakamura was joined by another Japanese friend and Tampines resident Kenji Naito, and what appears to be Naito's family members in tow.

Together, the party spent two hours picking up trash around Nakamura's "home stadium", Our Tampines Hub, and amassed five full grocery bags worth of litter.

Image from Kyoga Nakamura/Facebook.

Along the way, Nakamura said the party received words of praise and gratitude from the passersby.

He described the morning as a pleasant one, and concluded his Facebook post with a hope for people to not litter.

You can read his Facebook post below:

Other civil minded individuals

Read our writer's commentary on local football if you haven't already

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Kyoga Nakamura/Facebook

CNB arrests 3 S'poreans, seizes S$700k in drugs from Hougang Ave 3 'drug store'

Among the drugs seized were packages of 'Ice', cannabis, 'Ecstasy', and LSD.

January 30, 2022, 07:41 PM

Newly opened Changi Bay PCN looks like Jeju Island

A little slice of Korea, but in Singapore.

January 30, 2022, 07:35 PM

Ho Ching takes up advisory role at international investment firm EQT

Ho stepped down as Temasek CEO last year in October 2021.

January 30, 2022, 06:20 PM

Telok Blangah HDB fire allegedly claims life of maid in unit above burning flat

The domestic helper was admitted while unconscious to Singapore General Hospital and passed away shortly after.

January 30, 2022, 06:06 PM

Royal Caribbean cancels CNY holiday cruises after crew members test positive for Covid-19

The cruise operator said that the affected crew members made up less than 0.6 per cent of the onboard community on its Jan. 27 Quantum of the Seas sailing.

January 30, 2022, 04:49 PM

S'pore, Taiwan now recognise each other's Covid-19 vaccination certificates

One step closer to easing border measures.

January 30, 2022, 01:04 PM

Unable to go home for 2 years & counting, Chinese nationals in S’pore share their anxieties & worries

It’s a wait with no end in sight.

January 30, 2022, 11:56 AM

Infected with Covid-19 after vaccination? You should still get booster dose: MOH

The health ministry said that a booster dose will confer longer protection into the future.

January 30, 2022, 11:24 AM

What I wish I had known about sex when I was younger

Has nothing to do with birds, and definitely not bees

January 30, 2022, 10:29 AM

Mynah entangled in line stops screeching & struggling when it realises Sin Ming man helping to free it

The rescuer took care to cut the line that the mynah was caught in.

January 30, 2022, 04:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.