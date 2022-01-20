Back

Japanese-style onsen in Jurong has S$22 'rinse & go' offer till May 31, 2022

Don't forget your towel.

Fasiha Nazren | January 20, 2022, 03:13 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you miss taking a soak at the onsens in Japan, you're in luck.

Joya Onsen is a relatively new Japanese-style bathhouse and spa located in Jurong.

The spa has various facilities, including a private and public onsen bath, ice bath, and sauna.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by joya onsen cafe 徐屋オンセンカフェ (@joya_onsencafe)

This is what the onsen looks like:

Artist impression from Joya Onsen's website.

Artist impression from Joya Onsen's website.

A trip to the public onsen starts from S$38 (exclusive of 10 per cent service charge) for adults.

S$22 nett

For a limited time, Joya Onsen is offering a promotional price of S$22 nett for its public onsen entrance fee.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by joya onsen cafe 徐屋オンセンカフェ (@joya_onsencafe)

Bring your own towel

However, there are some terms and conditions to this "rinse and go" concept.

The promotion will run on weekdays till May 31, 2022.

It is also only valid for up to two hours. An additional S$5 surcharge will apply for every 15-minute extension.

Visitors will also have to bring their own towels as there won't be any towels provided.

Jinbei and yukata will also not be provided.

Joya Onsen

511 Upper Jurong Road, Singapore 638366

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

Top image from Joya Onsen's website.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

S'pore TikToker apologises for posting video of man in gym staring in her direction & claiming he was ogling her

She has since deleted the video and hopes the man will reach out so she can apologise personally.

January 20, 2022, 03:02 PM

Former Caldecott Broadcast Centre to be redeveloped to at least 15 Good Class Bungalows

There are also plans to include a new public park on the site.

January 20, 2022, 03:01 PM

New S'pore documentary reveals never-before-seen footage of life inside Changi Prison

This series helps demystify what happens in prison.

January 20, 2022, 02:07 PM

Jay Chou & wife Hannah Quinlivan expecting 3rd child

Wouldn't you like some of their genes.

January 20, 2022, 12:44 PM

China may feel it has 'no choice' but to invade Taiwan if it sees no chance for 'peaceful' unification: Goh Chok Tong

He suggested establishing a 21st century "Red Telephone" equivalent between China and the U.S.

January 20, 2022, 12:44 PM

Chinese teen, 17, sold at birth rejected by biological parents after tracking them down

He said he will be taking legal action against his biological parents for "distorting the truth".

January 20, 2022, 12:31 PM

Israel finance minister gets Covid-19 after 4th dose of vaccine

Four doses and still get Covid-19.

January 20, 2022, 12:22 PM

The Hainan Story opens standalone bakery with fluffy swiss rolls by ex-Antoinette chef

Comes in presentable gift boxes.

January 20, 2022, 12:15 PM

Pokémon CNY decorations, Pikachu meet-&-greet at West Mall from now till Feb. 15, 2022

More first-generation Pokémon hidden in the mall.

January 20, 2022, 11:09 AM

M'sia eases Covid-19 restrictions for Chinese New Year, house visits & banquets allowed

Open houses not allowed.

January 20, 2022, 10:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.