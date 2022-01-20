Japanese-style onsen in Jurong has S$22 'rinse & go' offer till May 31, 2022

If you miss taking a soak at the onsens in Japan, you're in luck.

Joya Onsen is a relatively new Japanese-style bathhouse and spa located in Jurong.

The spa has various facilities, including a private and public onsen bath, ice bath, and sauna.

This is what the onsen looks like:

A trip to the public onsen starts from S$38 (exclusive of 10 per cent service charge) for adults.

S$22 nett

For a limited time, Joya Onsen is offering a promotional price of S$22 nett for its public onsen entrance fee.

Bring your own towel

However, there are some terms and conditions to this "rinse and go" concept.

The promotion will run on weekdays till May 31, 2022.

It is also only valid for up to two hours. An additional S$5 surcharge will apply for every 15-minute extension.

Visitors will also have to bring their own towels as there won't be any towels provided.

Jinbei and yukata will also not be provided.

Joya Onsen

511 Upper Jurong Road, Singapore 638366

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

Top image from Joya Onsen's website.