Back

Jewel-rassic Quest: New attraction at Jewel Changi Airport launching 2022 transports visitors 89 million years into past with augmented reality

Mingling with dinosaurs.

Mandy How | January 25, 2022, 04:56 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore residents can look forward to a new attraction at Jewel Changi Airport this year.

The Jewel-rassic Quest is a ticketed experience at Canopy Park and Shiseido Forest Valley.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

It will use AR (Augmented Reality) technology to transport visitors 89 million years into the past on a quest, where they complete activities and interact with dinosaurs along the way.

However, details are scant at the moment, with ticket prices and more details of the experience still unknown.

This upcoming attraction was announced at the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) 2021 Year-in-Review press conference, where it was revealed that Singapore would see a slate of both new and refreshed attractions for 2022.

Some other things to look forward to are the:

  • Grange Road event space

  • Slingshot ride

  • Somerset attraction testbed

  • Wellness Festival

Year-on-year decline in tourism

During the conference, STB reported that Singapore recorded 330,000 International Visitor Arrivals (IVA) and an estimated S$1.9 billion in tourism receipts in 2021.

The country registered a decline compared to 2020, where visitor arrivals stood at 2.7 million, and tourism receipts reached S$4.8 billion.

On the other hand, Singapore Rediscover Vouchers (SRVs) generated S$300 million in transactions, comprising S$180 million in vouchers and about S$120 million in out-of-pocket payments.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Mandy How, Stephen Leonardi/Unsplash

Indulge in wood-fired roast meat & wanton mee at Bukit Batok eatery with vintage decor, prices from S$6.90

The char siew is made with premium "bu jian tian" cut and is prepared at the stall every morning.

January 25, 2022, 03:24 PM

S’pore model who lost use of limbs after accident wants people to ‘look beyond the wheelchair’

Fathima Zohra is beating the odds to pursue the life she had before — and more.

January 25, 2022, 03:13 PM

Signing of 'balanced' set of agreements on longstanding issues show 'strength' in S'pore-Indonesia ties: PM Lee

PM Lee said that the agreements are "durable" for the long haul that will last for at least a generation.

January 25, 2022, 03:13 PM

US man jailed 55 years for live streaming sex abuse of Filipino children

This is the longest sentence ever given in a child pornography case by the federal courts in North Carolina's Western District.

January 25, 2022, 02:48 PM

NTU researcher, 47, charged with sending messages to procure 12-year-old girls for sex, possessing child abuse material

Herrin allegedly offered four million rupiah (S$374) in exchange for sex with 12-year-old girls.

January 25, 2022, 02:46 PM

5-month-old toddler panda Le Le does 'They grow up so fast' poses at S'pore zoo

Look who is a big boy now.

January 25, 2022, 02:18 PM

Cruises from S'pore to other Southeast Asian countries may restart in 2022

Cruise to somewhere, finally.

January 25, 2022, 01:35 PM

Own a car in S’pore? Get a few hundred dollars back as you let it collect dust at home.

Get paid for underutilisation.

January 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers bookings see S$120 million out-of-pocket payments for local tourism

A total of S$300 million transacted.

January 25, 2022, 11:41 AM

Dee Kosh to plead guilty to sexual offences involving teenage boys after denying it initially

His court hearing has been set to March 10.

January 25, 2022, 11:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.