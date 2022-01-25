Jewel-rassic Quest: New attraction at Jewel Changi Airport launching 2022 transports visitors 89 million years into past with augmented reality

Singapore residents can look forward to a new attraction at Jewel Changi Airport this year.

The Jewel-rassic Quest is a ticketed experience at Canopy Park and Shiseido Forest Valley.

It will use AR (Augmented Reality) technology to transport visitors 89 million years into the past on a quest, where they complete activities and interact with dinosaurs along the way.

However, details are scant at the moment, with ticket prices and more details of the experience still unknown.

This upcoming attraction was announced at the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) 2021 Year-in-Review press conference, where it was revealed that Singapore would see a slate of both new and refreshed attractions for 2022.

Some other things to look forward to are the:

Grange Road event space

Slingshot ride

Somerset attraction testbed

Wellness Festival

Year-on-year decline in tourism

During the conference, STB reported that Singapore recorded 330,000 International Visitor Arrivals (IVA) and an estimated S$1.9 billion in tourism receipts in 2021.

The country registered a decline compared to 2020, where visitor arrivals stood at 2.7 million, and tourism receipts reached S$4.8 billion.

On the other hand, Singapore Rediscover Vouchers (SRVs) generated S$300 million in transactions, comprising S$180 million in vouchers and about S$120 million in out-of-pocket payments.

Top image via Mandy How, Stephen Leonardi/Unsplash