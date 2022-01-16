Back

863 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 675 Omicron cases confirmed on Jan. 16

A slight increase in weekly infection growth rate.

Martino Tan | January 16, 2022, 10:50 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected 863 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Jan. 16, as of 12pm.

Out of the 863 new cases, 500 are locally transmitted, while 363 are imported cases.

MOH also confirmed 675 new Omicron cases amongst the past reported cases, of whom 422 are local and 253 are imported. This means about 63 per cent of these Omicron cases are local.

The weekly infection growth rate stands at 1.49, compared to 1.47 the day before.

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has seen a total of 291,849 cases since the virus arrived on our shores.

Hospitalisations

196 cases are currently hospitalised, with eight requiring oxygen supplementation and 13 in the ICU.

No new death cases were reported today as Singapore's death toll remains at 843.

Top image by Nigel Chua. 

