78% of 692 new Omicron cases confirmed on Jan. 15 are local

Three deaths reported today.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 16, 2022, 07:24 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected 956 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Jan. 15, as of 12pm.

Out of the 956 new cases, 552 are locally transmitted, while 404 are imported cases.

MOH also confirmed 692 new Omicron cases amongst the past reported cases, of whom 541 are local and 151 are imported. This means about 78 per cent of these Omicron cases are local.

The weekly infection growth rate stands at 1.47, compared to 1.38 the day before.

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has seen a total of 290,986 cases since the virus arrived on our shores.

Hospitalisations

181 cases are currently hospitalised, with nine requiring oxygen supplementation and 12 in the ICU.

Three new death cases were reported, taking Singapore's death toll to 843.

