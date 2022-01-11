Back

750 new Covid-19 cases, 389 new Omicron infections in S’pore

Update on Jan. 10, 2022.

Nigel Chua | January 11, 2022, 12:05 AM

Singapore reported 750 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday, Jan. 10.

Imported infections: 487

Locally transmitted: 263

Deaths: 0

Death toll from coronavirus complications: 838

Omicron cases

The MOH website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases separately from new confirmed Omicron cases.

New Omicron variant infections: 389 (263 imported cases + 126 local cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.83

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has recorded 286,397 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalisations

Intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate: 47.1 per cent

In ICU: 11

Patients in hospital: 169

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 16

Top photo by Nigel Chua

