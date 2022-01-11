750 new Covid-19 cases, 389 new Omicron infections in S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 750 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday, Jan. 10.
Imported infections: 487
Locally transmitted: 263
Deaths: 0
Death toll from coronavirus complications: 838
Omicron cases
The MOH website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases separately from new confirmed Omicron cases.
New Omicron variant infections: 389 (263 imported cases + 126 local cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.83
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 286,397 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalisations
Intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate: 47.1 per cent
In ICU: 11
Patients in hospital: 169
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 16
Top photo by Nigel Chua
