SCDF deploys 40 firefighters to put out massive fire involving construction waste at Jalan Samulum

There were no reported injuries.

Syahindah Ishak | January 25, 2022, 06:47 PM

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a fire measuring about 20 metres by 20 metres and 6 metres in height at 20 Jalan Samulum at about 12:25am on Tuesday (Jan. 25).

Fire involved a large pile of construction waste

In a Facebook post on the same day, SCDF said that the fire involved a large pile of construction waste.

Upon arrival, firefighters from Tuas Fire Station immediately deployed resources to surround and contain the fire.

Firefighters had to don breathing apparatus sets to navigate through the smoke-logged environment.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

40 firefighters deployed

A total of 40 firefighters were deployed.

At the height of the operation, four water jets and an Unmanned Firefighting Machine (UFM) were used to contain the fire.

Image via SCDF/FB.

Image via SCDF/FB.

Image via SCDF/FB.

Foam was also used to cover the surface of the waste.

According to SCDF, this is "a more effective firefighting strategy for fires which are deep-seated".

Image via SCDF/FB.

Image via SCDF/FB.

The fire was extinguished at about 3am.

SCDF also carried out damping down operations application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after the fire was put out. This is to prevent any potential rekindle of fire from the hot burnt surfaces.

No reported injuries

Three workers self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top images via SCDF/Facebook.

