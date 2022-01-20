Up to 70% off alcohol, beauty products, snacks & more at iShopChangi’s CNY sale from now till Feb. 15

With Chinese New Year less than a month away, some of us might already be thinking of freshening up our homes with some new appliances, or giving our loved ones the very best.

Go wild with that shopping spree on iShopChangi and get discounts worth over S$288 and up to 70 per cent off over 7,000 products.

From now till Feb. 15, snap up over S$160 off in sitewide vouchers when you shop for your favourite products - from gifts to finger-licking CNY goodies.

The top spender on iShopChangi every week will also receive a 100 per cent cashback and a special edition CNY hamper worth up to S$235.

Highlighted deals

Lindt Prosperity CNY Set F (Assorted chocolates, candy and wine)

The set contains the following items:

One bottle of JP Chenet Divine Sparkling wine (750ml)

One bottle of La Motte Sauvignon Blanc South African wine (750ml)

One box of Lindt Swiss Thins chocolates (200g)

One jar of C&H Sweet Hearts (350g)

One greeting card

iShopChangi sale price: S$88

Those with a taste for fine wine and everything nice can also look out for major deals on wine and spirits sold at iShopChangi.

Hennessy V.S.O.P

iShopChangi sale price: S$118

In collaboration with Hennessy, the bottle is painted by contemporary Chinese painter Zhang Enli, who conveys his interpretation of the tiger through his painting.

The Dalmore 20 Years

iShopChangi sale price: S$605

The Dalmore 20 has its origins rooted in the Douro region of Portugal. This expression was also curated exclusively for Asia.

Chateau De Chainchon (Bundle deal)

iShopChangi sale price: S$99

This bundle includes one bottle of Château de Chainchon Tradition 2019 Castillon-Côtes-de-Bordeaux (750ml) and one bottle of Château Dubourg 2015 Saint-Émilion (750ml).

If you’re looking for the perfect skincare set this holiday season, or simply looking for a good deal on skincare, iShopChangi is the place to be.

La Mer’s Lunar New Year Exclusive Set

iShopChangi sale price: S$695.00

La Mer’s CNY exclusive set comes with four items, The Concentrate, The Eye Concentrate, moisturising cream and the hydrating infused emulsion.

This is the full package to keep your skin radiant and hydrated all through your CNY visiting.

CNY 2022 Limited Edition - Kinohimitsu Bird Nest Gift set (75g x 8 bottles)

iShopChangi sale price: one-for-one deal at S$43.91

The gift box contains two bottles of Bird’s Nest with Chrysanthemum, two bottles of Bird’s Nest with Jasmine, and two bottles of Bird’s Nest with Butterfly Pea.

CNY 2022 Limited Edition - L'occitane Edition Reset Serum (50ml)

iShopChangi sale price: S$103.50

L'occitane's Reset Serum helps reset your skin to give it a fresh, healthy-looking glow every morning.

New Moon Globe Mixed Abalone set (1 x 400g and 2 x 425g)

iShopChangi sale price: S$92.70

This set comes with one can of 425g New Zealand abalone, one can of 425g Australia abalone (includes five to eight pieces of abalone), and one can of 400g South African abalone (includes two to three pieces of abalone).

Promo codes you can’t miss out on

Sitewide discounts

Enjoy 5 per cent off all your purchases with the code CNY5 when you spend a minimum of S$108.

Enjoy 10 per cent off all your purchases with the code CNY10 when you spend a minimum of S$208.

Enjoy 15 per cent off all your purchases with the code CNY15 when you spend a minimum of S$888.

10 per cent off Flash Sale

For a limited time period between Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, use code 22FLASH to claim an extra 10 per cent off sitewide. Discount capped at S$50.

All shoppers will get 100 extra chances in the Win with Changi contest to win an all-electric Porsche Taycan when they shop during this three-day flash sale.

Electronics galore

Enjoy up to S$30 off in vouchers for all your electronic purchases when you shop between Feb. 20 to Feb. 25.

For S$10 off S$300, use code CNYTECH10 .

For S$20 off S$500, use code CNYTECH20.

Extra Perks

Enjoy a free S$5 welcome voucher when you sign up on Changi Pay.

Enjoy 12 per cent off and save as much as S$20 when you pay with Changi Pay. Use code: CHANGIPAY12

Enjoy 15 per cent off S$200, or as much as S$50, when you pay with Changi Pay. Use code: CHANGIPAY15

Take an extra S$3 off S$68 on top of other promotions when you pay with Changi Pay from now till Feb. 15.

All other Changi Pay discounts are valid till Feb. 28.

Tsum Tsum freebies

Get a free set of limited edition Tsum Tsum red packets when you purchase using any of the three CNY sitewide promo codes: CNY5, CNY10, CNY15.

Enthusiastic Tsum Tsum fans can also purchase a Tsum Tsum mandarin orange carrier at S$8.80 when you spend above S$60.

However, these Tsum Tsum items come in limited quantities and are only applicable to the Jewel collection orders and consolidated delivery orders.

Limited edition ang baos on iShopChangi’s social media channels

Each week, iShopChangi will also be giving away ang baos worth 28 per cent off or S$88 off on the following channels:

These ang baos are only available in limited quantities, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Stay tuned every Friday to get access to a unique code, shared exclusively on these social media channels.

Hurry up and snag up all these tax and duty-absorbed deals - even without travelling!

This sponsored article by iShopChangi reminded the writer that GST-absorbed shopping is possible even without going overseas.