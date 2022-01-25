15 persons, aged 38 to 86, investigated for illegal gambling activities in Yishun & Marsiling

A total of 15 people in Singapore, aged between 38 and 86, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities.

Enforcement operations in Marsiling Crescent and Yishun

The police said in a news release that between Jan. 8 and 19, officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted enforcement operations against illegal gambling activities along Marsiling Crescent, Yishun Street 72 and Yishun Avenue 5.

Three men, aged between 68 and 79, were allegedly found to have acted as bookmakers to 11 others, aged between 51 and 86.

In addition, a 38-year-old woman is being investigated for an offence under the Remote Gambling Act.

Cash amounting to more than S$500, two mobile phones and gambling related paraphernalia were seized.

Under Singapore's Betting Act, any person who is found to be involved in bookmaking can be fined at least S$20,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Any person who bets with a bookmaker can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law, police said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via Singapore Police Force (SPF).