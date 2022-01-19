Back

Artists design sofa shaped like bread, it gets named "LOAFA" & pitched to IKEA

Why, dough?

Nigel Chua | January 19, 2022, 10:56 AM

The names of IKEA products have been known to be playful at times.

Which is why it might not be surprising that a bread-inspired sofa under its product range would be named "LOAFA".

And when pictures of such a sofa appeared online recently, it caused quite a stir.

Photo via @gabbois on Instagram

The bread-inspired sofa features round buns at the base and hotdog buns as the backrests and armrests.

The bread sofa's designer, Montreal-based Gab Bois, introduced the sofa as "Mario Bellini‘s Camaleon-dough sofa" — referencing a classic modular sofa design from the 1970s, the Camaleonda.

Sofa not an actual IKEA product... yet

The sofa is not actually an IKEA product... yet.

But we have a good idea of what it might look like if it was one — Estonian rapper Tommy Cash posted photos of the sofa imagined as an IKEA product on Instagram, including a realistic shot of the product tag with the name "LOAFA".

Photo via @tommycashworld on Instagram

According to designboom, Cash's original caption said "so IKEA told me if we get 10000 comments under this post they will release the loafa! lets show them that we need this foreal!!"

The post currently has over 12,200 comments, and the caption has been changed to "LOAFA is coming to your nearest IKEA söön !"

Photo via @tommycashworld on Instagram

Cash's post also included a photo of him sitting on the LOAFA, wearing a pair of loafers designed in a collaboration with Maison Margiela.

Another photo, posted to Instagram, shows him lying down with what appears to be a kebab wrap blanket draped over his legs.

Photo via TOMM¥ €A$H on Facebook

