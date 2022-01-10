Back

Gurmit Singh was scared & 'ready to migrate' after Goh Chok Tong called out Phua Chu Kang's Singlish

'I just wanted to have fun and make people laugh, suddenly I'm like [a] terrorist or something.'

Mandy How | January 10, 2022, 04:40 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

"Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd" is one of the rare local productions that outlived its airtime.

The 167-episode sitcom, which spanned a decade from 1997 to 2007, starred Gurmit Singh, Irene Ang, Pierre Png, Tan Kheng Hua, Marcus Ng, Neo Swee Lin, and Lim Kay Siu.

Screenshot via On The Red Dot/MeWATCH

The cast recently reunited on "On The Red Dot", where they reminisced about their time on set.

But it was not all glam and glory—for a period, their use of Singlish on national TV became a point of contention.

"Don't play play"

Back then, the show had become so pervasive that phrases like "don't play play" and "abuden" were picked up by the audience.

Gurmit recalls parents complaining about the phenomenon during Season 2, and it became such a "serious thing" that the actor got letters, emails, phone calls to watch the National Day Rally, where Phua Chu Kang and Gurmit himself would be mentioned.

Screenshot via On The Red Dot/MeWATCH

People were apparently unhappy with the Singlish used, and then-Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong had said in his speech,

"Teachers complained that students are picking up catchphrases like 'Don't play play'. The students may think that it is acceptable, and even fashionable, to speak like Phua Chu Kang.

[...]

Gurmit Singh can speak many languages, but Phua Chu Kang speaks only Singlish. If our children learn Singlish from Phua Chu Kang, they will not become as talented as Gurmit Singh."

Rewatching the scene on "On The Red Dot," Gurmit laughed wryly.

Screenshot via On The Red Dot/MeWATCH

Screenshot via On The Red Dot/MeWATCH

But it was a different story when the speech first aired—back then, the actor was so scared, he was ready to migrate.

"I just wanted to have fun and make people laugh, suddenly I'm like [a] terrorist or something," he said.

The crew was also concerned that they would have to stop production at the Prime Minister's behest.

"A 'lah' is not a swear word. Why are we treating it as if someone has said some vulgarities?" writer and director Esan Sivalingam questioned.

In response to Goh's speech, the producers tweaked the language used in the show and had Phua Chu Kang complete an English course at the start of Season 3.

"Actually Singlish is the only thing that connects us with people from all walks of life," (Pierre) Png, who played Phua Chu Kang's brother, expressed.

Screenshot via On The Red Dot/MeWATCH

"It's our language," Gurmit added.

Related content

https://mothership.sg/2019/09/gurmit-singh-interview/

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image screenshot via On The Red Dot/MeWATCH

Man allegedly molests woman in China, so she slaps him non-stop for over 3 minutes in train

The man was detained by local police.

January 10, 2022, 05:12 PM

If time flies when we're having fun, why did 2020 & 2021 fly by so quickly?

And what can we do about it?

January 10, 2022, 05:09 PM

PSP's Leong Mun Wai alleges he got 'feedback' that teachers subject children to vaccine differentiated measures

Chan asked Leong to clarify and provide further information on which schools and what VDS measures have been implemented, and which teachers have been doing so.

January 10, 2022, 05:03 PM

6 adorable tiger-themed goodies to get you in the mood for CNY 2022

In b4 tiger puns.

January 10, 2022, 05:00 PM

Nicole Seah looks pregnant with second child

She is believed to be in her second trimester.

January 10, 2022, 04:40 PM

Man, 19, rides m'cycle without licence, girlfriend, 17, rides pillion, both die in Jurong West crash

The accident has been ruled a "road traffic misadventure".

January 10, 2022, 03:37 PM

Online store selling cartons of CNY drinks, prices from S$0.42 per can & S$0.25 per packet

Free shipping for orders above S$20, so you don't need to lug them home all the way from the supermarket.

January 10, 2022, 03:23 PM

Long queues at S'pore Pools outlets all over S'pore as Toto jackpot snowballs to S$8.6 million

Stay safe.

January 10, 2022, 03:09 PM

No reports received by MOH on serious reactions from vaccination in S'pore children: Janil Puthucheary

About 123,000 children have also received their first dose or booked their vaccine appointment.

January 10, 2022, 02:56 PM

People in M'sia snatch Coca-cola by the carton during supermarket sale as 1 can S$0.28

No safe distancing at all.

January 10, 2022, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.