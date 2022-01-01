Back

950,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebates this Jan. 2022

This provides additional support to families during this period of uncertainty.

Alfie Kwa | January 01, 2022, 05:38 PM

About 950,000 Singapore HDB households will receive their quarterly GST Voucher (GSTV) – U-Save rebates in January 2022.

They would have received a special payment amounting to an additional 50 per cent of their regular GSTV – U-Save this 2021 financial year, credited in April and July 2021.

The regular U-Save and U-Save special payment will amount to S$460 million in total U-Save rebates this financial year.

This is part of the S$900 million household support package announced at Budget 2021, to provide additional support to families during this period of uncertainty.

Together with the GSTV – U-Save special payment and the January payout, the average household living in one and two-room HDB flats would have received rebates equivalent to about four-and-a-half to six months of their utility bills this financial year.

The average household living in three and four-room HDB flats would have received rebates equivalent to about one-and-a-half to three months of their utility bills.

Here's a summary of the rebates each housing type will receive in January:

Singapore's Budget 2022 will be unveiled on Feb. 18 by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

