Back

Alleged Gojek GoCar Premium trip from Bishan to East Coast Park shows S$3,020 price

There is no "GoCar Premium" option in Singapore though.

Syahindah Ishak | January 17, 2022, 05:59 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A screenshot of an alleged Gojek "GoCar Premium" trip has attracted many attention online.

Over S$3,000 from Bishan to East Coast Park

The screenshot was posted on Reddit by user mcclanedutch on Jan. 15.

Based on the screenshot, the price of a "GoCar Premium" trip from Bishan to East Coast Park is a whopping S$3,020.

Image from mcclanedutch/Reddit.

The steep price naturally garnered a lot of comments and reactions from others.

Some Reddit users also took the opportunity to make jokes about it.

No GoCar Premium in Singapore

However, a few users questioned the legitimacy of the screenshot as the Gojek app in Singapore does not have a "GoCar Premium" option.

According to the Gojek app, there are only three options available for each user: GoCar, GoCar XL, and GoTaxi.

On the Gojek Singapore website, there is also no mention of "GoCar Premium".

Mothership has contacted Gojek for clarification.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via Gojek & mcclanedutch/Reddit.

Besides mahjong, KrisShop sells batik-themed poker cards & more, redeemable with miles

Iconic.

January 17, 2022, 05:51 PM

Afghanistan women protesting for right to go to school & work pepper-sprayed by Taliban

Unsanctioned protests have been banned by the Taliban.

January 17, 2022, 05:50 PM

Fewer rainy days for rest of Jan. 2022, temperatures may reach up to 34°C on some days

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 and 33°C on most days.

January 17, 2022, 05:38 PM

CNY pagoda decoration outside M'sian shopping mall compared to offering for Qing Ming festival

The fine line between Chinese New Year and Qing Ming Festival.

January 17, 2022, 05:25 PM

OCBC Bank to pay out customers who lost money in recent SMS phishing scam

It also apologised to victims for falling short during their time of distress.

January 17, 2022, 05:16 PM

Attack on Titan exhibition coming to S'pore ArtScience Museum on Feb. 19, 2022

Time to live your dream as a member of the Survey Corps.

January 17, 2022, 04:55 PM

M'sian drug trafficker's appeal to be heard by S'pore apex court on Jan. 24

Five judges will hear his appeal.

January 17, 2022, 04:52 PM

Every S'pore household to get a free recycling bin, distribution starts in 2nd half of 2022

It's good to start recycling but it's even more important to recycle right.

January 17, 2022, 04:52 PM

Man, 48, arrested within 3 hours after allegedly molesting 2 female victims at Toa Payoh MRT station

Sexual offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

January 17, 2022, 04:46 PM

Lorry ferrying workers collides with Mercedes-Benz outside Geylang police centre

A 40-year-old man who was driving the lorry at that time was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

January 17, 2022, 04:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.