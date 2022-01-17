Alleged Gojek GoCar Premium trip from Bishan to East Coast Park shows S$3,020 price

A screenshot of an alleged Gojek "GoCar Premium" trip has attracted many attention online.

Over S$3,000 from Bishan to East Coast Park

The screenshot was posted on Reddit by user mcclanedutch on Jan. 15.

Based on the screenshot, the price of a "GoCar Premium" trip from Bishan to East Coast Park is a whopping S$3,020.

The steep price naturally garnered a lot of comments and reactions from others.

Some Reddit users also took the opportunity to make jokes about it.

No GoCar Premium in Singapore

However, a few users questioned the legitimacy of the screenshot as the Gojek app in Singapore does not have a "GoCar Premium" option.

According to the Gojek app, there are only three options available for each user: GoCar, GoCar XL, and GoTaxi.

On the Gojek Singapore website, there is also no mention of "GoCar Premium".

Mothership has contacted Gojek for clarification.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via Gojek & mcclanedutch/Reddit.