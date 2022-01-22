Back

You can save up to 47% on CNY food shopping at Giant S’pore

Giant is running a WOW Deal promotion on top of its Lower Prices That Last campaign that has lasted for more than a year.

| Matthias Ang | Sponsored | January 22, 2022, 10:45 AM

Here’s some good news if you are looking to buy food for Chinese New Year: major supermarket chain Giant is holding a variety of promotions in the lead-up to the holiday, on top of its ongoing price reduction for hundreds of daily essentials.

WOW Deal: 36 per cent off

The biggest of these promotions is WOW DEAL, which is in its final iteration, with the promotion for the Yong Chun Lukan gift pack lasting to January 26.

Discounts for steamboat ingredients and utensils

There are also plenty of options for both ingredients and utensils, if you are looking at holding a steamboat reunion dinner at your home.

Here are some of the items on discount from January 20-26:

POWERPAC Induction Cooker with Yuan Yang Pot

S$40

Was S$59

Photo from Giant

POWERPAC 2-in-1 BBQ & Steamboat

S$70

Was S$89

Photo from Giant

Everbest Ring Roll 168g

Two for S$6.60

Was S$7.50

Photo from Giant

Frozen Tiger Sea Cucumber 500g

S$9.50

Was S$12.80

Photo from Giant

Pork Belly/Collar Shabu Shabu 300g

Three for S$11

Was three for S$17.70

 

Photo from Giant

Photo from Giant

Discounts on abalone products

There are also discounts for a number of abalone products from January 20 to January 23 if you are looking at cooking traditional dishes for CNY or giving auspicious gifts.

These include:

On Kee Bao Fat Choi Abalone Firecracker Gift Set 420g

S$22.50

Was S$25

Photo from Giant

New Moon New Zealand Abalone 425g

S$32.80

Was S$45.80

Photo from Giant

New Moon Australia Abalone 425g

S$36.80

Was S$55.80

Photo from Giant

Food products under Lower Prices That Last which you can also buy for CNY

On top of that, the Lower Prices That Last campaign, which was first launched in September 2020, is still ongoing.

This includes many of the following products that you can also include in your CNY meals:

Ecuador Vannamei Prawns

S$1 per 100g

Was S$1.89 per 100g

Photo from Giant

China Golden Pomfret

Two for S$6

Was S$9

Photo from Giant

Any 3 of the following assorted leafy vegetables at 3 for $2

Was S$2.70

Photos from Giant

 

Yu Pin King Gold Label Light Soy Sauce 500ml

S$1

Was S$1.60

Photo from Giant

You can find these CNY goodies and more by shopping at your nearest Giant outlet, online or on the CART app.

Cool.

Top photo via Giant Singapore Facebook

