Festive 4m-tall statue displays of Mickey & friends at Gardens by The Bay, Floral Fantasy

Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) is offering more than flowers for your photo-taking pleasure.

From Jan. 25 - Feb. 23, 2022, you'll find four-metre tall statue displays of various popular Disney characters there: Mickey, Minnie, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto.

The characters are located in Floral Fantasy, where it costs S$10 to visit.

In line with the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities, Mickey and friends are decked in red, holding auspicious signs and performing a dragon dance.

In another display at Floral Fantasy's gift shop (which is free for members of the public to access), Mickey stands on a cliff of gold coins, holding up a baby tiger cub.

The displays are by homegrown design studio XM, which is also launching a series of Mickey & Friends collectibles at a pop-up store, also at Floral Fantasy's gift shop.

These four-inch figurines are priced from S$29.90 to S$108.00, with the complete set going for S$258.

Other Disney merchandise are available as well, under various licensees:

Goldwood (tees and bags)

Sunshing (plushies)

Coco Orient (chocolate)

Oasis Living (beddings and towels)

Singapore Mint (medallions)

Klosh (gifts and stationary)

ZenXin (organic confectionery)

YLF (confectionery)

Poria (drinking and dining wares)

Themos (thermal bottles)

L’zzie (cardigans and scarfs)

Surgisyl (surgical masks)

Top photo via XM Studio