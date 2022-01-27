Festive 4m-tall statue displays of Mickey & friends at Gardens by The Bay, Floral Fantasy

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) is offering more than flowers for your photo-taking pleasure.
From Jan. 25 - Feb. 23, 2022, you'll find four-metre tall statue displays of various popular Disney characters there: Mickey, Minnie, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto.
The characters are located in Floral Fantasy, where it costs S$10 to visit.
In line with the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities, Mickey and friends are decked in red, holding auspicious signs and performing a dragon dance.
In another display at Floral Fantasy's gift shop (which is free for members of the public to access), Mickey stands on a cliff of gold coins, holding up a baby tiger cub.
The displays are by homegrown design studio XM, which is also launching a series of Mickey & Friends collectibles at a pop-up store, also at Floral Fantasy's gift shop.
These four-inch figurines are priced from S$29.90 to S$108.00, with the complete set going for S$258.
Other Disney merchandise are available as well, under various licensees:
- Goldwood (tees and bags)
- Sunshing (plushies)
- Coco Orient (chocolate)
- Oasis Living (beddings and towels)
- Singapore Mint (medallions)
- Klosh (gifts and stationary)
- ZenXin (organic confectionery)
- YLF (confectionery)
- Poria (drinking and dining wares)
- Themos (thermal bottles)
- L’zzie (cardigans and scarfs)
- Surgisyl (surgical masks)
Top photo via XM Studio
