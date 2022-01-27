Back

Festive 4m-tall statue displays of Mickey & friends at Gardens by The Bay, Floral Fantasy

Cute.

Mandy How | January 27, 2022, 11:32 PM

Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) is offering more than flowers for your photo-taking pleasure.

From Jan. 25 - Feb. 23, 2022, you'll find four-metre tall statue displays of various popular Disney characters there: Mickey, Minnie, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto.

Photo via XM Studio

The characters are located in Floral Fantasy, where it costs S$10 to visit.

In line with the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities, Mickey and friends are decked in red, holding auspicious signs and performing a dragon dance.

In another display at Floral Fantasy's gift shop (which is free for members of the public to access), Mickey stands on a cliff of gold coins, holding up a baby tiger cub.

Photo via XM Studio

The displays are by homegrown design studio XM, which is also launching a series of Mickey & Friends collectibles at a pop-up store, also at Floral Fantasy's gift shop.

These four-inch figurines are priced from S$29.90 to S$108.00, with the complete set going for S$258.

Photo via XM Studio

Other Disney merchandise are available as well, under various licensees:

  • Goldwood (tees and bags)

  • Sunshing (plushies)

  • Coco Orient (chocolate)

  • Oasis Living (beddings and towels)

  • Singapore Mint (medallions)

  • Klosh (gifts and stationary)

  • ZenXin (organic confectionery)

  • YLF (confectionery)

  • Poria (drinking and dining wares)

  • Themos (thermal bottles)

  • L’zzie (cardigans and scarfs)

  • Surgisyl (surgical masks)

Top photo via XM Studio

