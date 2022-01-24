Five Guys finally opens at ION Orchard

It's been some time since its hoarding was spotted at ION Orchard's basement, but Five Guys has finally opened its third outlet in the mall.

The new space, decked out in its signature red and white subway tiles, can sit 53 diners.

Five Guys is known for its customisable burgers, with over 15 free toppings that amount to 250,000 combinations.

These include grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, pickles, as well as condiments like mustard, hot sauce, and steak sauce.

Customers can also opt for their burger buns to be replaced with lettuce leaves.

Another selling point is their milkshake, similarly customisable with eight mix-ins.

Choose from bananas, strawberries, or salted caramel, or go for something less conventional like bacon to complement the vanilla base. Or even all of them (we're not sure this is permissible, though).

The ION Orchard outlet comes about two years after its foray into Singapore, where it drew long queues at Plaza Singapura.

Its second outlet, at NEX, opened in early 2021.

Five Guys @ ION Orchard

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard, #B3-24/25/26, Singapore 238801

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm, daily

Top photo via Five Guys Singapore