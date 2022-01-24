Radicalised S'pore student, 19, released on Restriction Order after showing good progress in rehab

In January 2020, a male secondary school student, 17, who was radicalised online into supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria's (ISIS) was detained under the Internal Security Act.

Two years later, in January 2022, Daniel, not his real name, now aged 19, has been released on restriction order.

Daniel made "good progress" in his rehabilitation

In a press release on Jan. 24, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said its Internal Security Department (ISD) has been working closely with the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) and the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group (ACG) to rehabilitate Daniel and correct his radical ideology.

This included monthly sessions with the RRG counsellor to help Daniel improve his religious knowledge and correct his "misguided belief" in the radical ideologies he had imbibed from ISIS's violent propaganda.

Additionally, his mentor, an RRG counsellor, has been guiding Daniel on his personal goals and motivating him in his rehabilitation.

Daniel also worked with a psychologist on his critical thinking, emotional regulation, and emotional and self-esteem issues to "reduce his vulnerabilities to radical influences".

He has made "good progress" in his rehabilitation and has also come to appreciate Singapore’s multi-racial and multi-religious context, MHA said.

Daniel enrolled at post-secondary institution

Beyond his rehabilitation, Daniel continued with his studies and also sat for his national examinations while in detention, where he received "extensive tutoring support" from three RRG volunteers, who are also MOE-trained teachers.

Daniel scored four distinctions out of five subjects in his GCE Normal (Technical) Level examinations in 2020, and passed all his subjects in his GCE Normal (Academic) Level examinations in 2021.

He also grew closer to his family after regular contact with them while in detention.

Since his release, MHA said Daniel has successfully enrolled at a post-secondary institution in a choice of his course, and ISD will continue to work with RRG and ACG to ease Daniel's reintegration into society.

Under the restriction order, Daniel cannot access the Internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute, contribute to any publication, hold office in, or be a member of any organisation, association or group, without the approval of the ISD Director.

Additionally, he is not permitted to change his residence or employment or travel out of Singapore without ISD's prior approval.

Who is Daniel?

Daniel was introduced to pro-ISIS social media groups online in 2017, where he gained access to "exclusive" ISIS content.

He was 15 years old then.

In September the same year (2017), Daniel was investigated for posting defaced images of President Halimah Yacob onto social media, where he also called upon ISIS to behead her for supporting Singapore.

At that time, Daniel was not dealt with by the ISA due to his age and his assessment by MHA that he did not pose an "imminent" threat to society.

Instead, efforts were made to "steer him away" from the radical path, but to no avail.

Daniel remained a staunch supporter of ISIS and its cause, despite the death of its "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq, and he was willing to assist ISIS in its online propaganda efforts and undertake other terrorist activities.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot from Vice/Youtube