S’pore homeowner, 28, investigated for allegedly running F&B/KTV business out of landed unit

A total of 187 people, comprising operators, staff and customers, are being investigated after islandwide enforcement checks by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The checks, which took place between Dec. 12, 2021, and Jan. 23, 2022, were carried out on 103 public entertainment and nightlife outlets.

Operators of 16 outlets, both licensed and unlicensed, were found to have committed various breaches under the Public Entertainments Act, Liquor Control Act, and Covid-19 regulations.

Private residential unit at Beng Wan Road

On Jan. 7, the police found seven men and three women, aged between 20 and 47, gathered for a dinner and singalong session at a private residential unit along Beng Wan Road.

Among the 10 people, a 28-year-old man was identified to be the unit’s owner.

The SPF's preliminary investigations revealed the unit was used by the man, allegedly to run a commercial food and beverage (F&B) operation with the provision of public entertainment.

He had operated his business without the required licences.

According to SPF, the food was believed to have been prepared by staff employed by the man, and sold as part of a private dining package along with the provision of karaoke equipment.

The owner will be investigated for failing to ensure the closure of a non-permitted enterprise under various acts, including Covid-19 regulations.

The remaining six men and three women will also be investigated for being a part of a social gathering which exceeds the prescribed limit of five persons.

Office/industrial building in Geylang

On Dec. 18, 2021, 37 men and 12 women, aged between 21 and 42, gathered in an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet at an office/industrial building located along Lorong 23 Geylang.

There were allegedly private rooms within the unit, each equipped with a karaoke system, speakers and microphones.

Among the 49 persons, two men, aged between 29 and 32, were identified as the operators of the unit and were arrested for the supply of liquor without a licence.

In addition, two Vietnamese women, aged between 22 and 28, were allegedly found to be providing hostessing services. They were arrested for working without a valid work permit.

During checks on the patrons, a 37-year old man purportedly turned aggressive and hurled vulgarities against police officers. He was arrested for using abusive words against a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act.

35 men and 10 women, who were patrons at the unit, will be investigated for being a part of a social gathering which exceeds the prevailing limit of five persons.

Shophouse unit in Geylang

On Dec. 31, 2021, police officers conducted an operation at a shophouse unit located along Geylang Road and detected 21 men and 19 women, aged between 27 to 63, gathered in an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet.

The unit allegedly had private rooms, each equipped with a karaoke system, speakers and microphones. Liquor was allegedly provided to patrons in each room.

Amongst the 40 persons, two men and two women, aged between 27 and 44, were identified as the purported operators of the unit and were arrested for supplying liquor without a valid licence.

The 19 men and 17 women, who were patrons, will be investigated for being a part of a social gathering which exceeds the prescribed limit of five persons.

Penalties

If found guilty, the penalty for supplying liquor and providing public entertainment without a valid licence each carries a fine of up to S$20,000.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under Covid-19 measures, individuals found guilty may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Those who use abusive words against a public servant are liable for a fine not exceeding S$5,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

