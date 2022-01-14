Back

Eevees in 8 evolution ponchos to dance at Sentosa from Jan. 29 to Feb. 20, 2022

You can call this an Eeveelution.

Fasiha Nazren | January 14, 2022, 03:58 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Look out for more Eevees in Sentosa.

The second edition of the Eevee Dance Parade called the "Eevee Dance Parade with Evolution Ponchos" will be held in Sentosa.

The Pokémon parade will be held at 8pm every Saturday and Sunday from Jan. 29 to Feb. 20 on the Palawan Green.

Eight evolution ponchos

This is what the Eevees will look like with the eight different evolution ponchos:

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation

Register for tickets

With a minimum spend of S$15 at any establishment in Sentosa, guests can stand a chance to register for one ticket to watch the "Eevee Dance Parade with Evolution Ponchos".

Tickets can be redeemed via the Sentosa Events Telegram chatbot.

Each Telegram account can register up to four tickets.

Sentosa Islander members get to enjoy the perk of registering two tickets for the Jan. 29 or 30 parades with a minimum spend of S$15.

Top image from Sentosa Development Corporation.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Cyclists chase car 300m in S'pore Chinatown to confront driver who honked at them for hogging road

A total of 11 cyclists were spotted cycling down New Bridge Road. At least 5 of them were involved in the confrontation with the driver.

January 14, 2022, 03:19 PM

K Shanmugam: Elderly man who crawled on ground in Yishun has been receiving community support

According to Shanmugam, a wheelchair had been purchased for the man but he prefers not to use it.

January 14, 2022, 02:54 PM

Snaking queue at Don Don Donki Waterway Point opening despite 11 other outlets in S'pore

When I’m free, I take myself to Don Don Donki.

January 14, 2022, 02:31 PM

Ikhsan Fandi scores 2 goals in his 1st start for Thai club BG Pathum

A brace.

January 14, 2022, 02:02 PM

Medical face masks help men look more attractive to women: UK study

In other words, you look more attractive when women cannot see your face properly.

January 14, 2022, 01:57 PM

Indonesian teacher raped & impregnated school girls, prosecutors demand death penalty & chemical castration

The victims were as young as 13 years old.

January 14, 2022, 01:43 PM

1 in 2 women in S'pore lie about reason for calling in sick when suffering from period pain: Survey

68 per cent also said they would continue to work despite being 'bent over in pain'.

January 14, 2022, 01:35 PM

Red Swastika School security guard back at work directing traffic after 3 days medical leave

Back in action.

January 14, 2022, 01:23 PM

M'sian man proposes to girlfriend upon arrival at JB after spending 655 days apart

She said yes.

January 14, 2022, 12:58 PM

S'pore police clarify they took action in response to tweet accusing them of 'not helping' in family violence case

The police followed up with both mother and daughter after the incident and involved other agencies to render help.

January 14, 2022, 12:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.