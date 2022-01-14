Eevees in 8 evolution ponchos to dance at Sentosa from Jan. 29 to Feb. 20, 2022

Look out for more Eevees in Sentosa.

The second edition of the Eevee Dance Parade called the "Eevee Dance Parade with Evolution Ponchos" will be held in Sentosa.

The Pokémon parade will be held at 8pm every Saturday and Sunday from Jan. 29 to Feb. 20 on the Palawan Green.

Eight evolution ponchos

This is what the Eevees will look like with the eight different evolution ponchos:

Register for tickets

With a minimum spend of S$15 at any establishment in Sentosa, guests can stand a chance to register for one ticket to watch the "Eevee Dance Parade with Evolution Ponchos".

Tickets can be redeemed via the Sentosa Events Telegram chatbot.

Each Telegram account can register up to four tickets.

Sentosa Islander members get to enjoy the perk of registering two tickets for the Jan. 29 or 30 parades with a minimum spend of S$15.

Top image from Sentosa Development Corporation.