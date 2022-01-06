Heroin & 'Ice' worth S$66,000 found in coffee packets & straws, 5 S'poreans arrested

Five Singaporeans, aged between 61 and 65, were arrested for drug trafficking activities on Wednesday (Jan. 5).

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the five suspects comprise of four men and one woman.

About 932g of heroin and 5g of 'Ice', with a total estimated street value of S$66,000, were seized.

The amount of heroin seized can feed the addiction of about 440 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Operation in Tampines

On Wednesday (Jan. 5) morning, CNB officers arrested a 61-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Tampines Street 22.

17 coffee packets and one straw containing 132g of heroin was recovered from him.

The man was also escorted to his residence in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang, where about 6g of heroin was further seized from the unit.

Follow-up operation in North Bridge Road

In a follow-up operation conducted in the same morning, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of North Bridge Road.

Three Singaporean men, aged between 63 and 65, and a 65-year-old woman, were arrested within the unit.

100 coffee packets and 10 straws containing a total of about 794g of heroin, and a packet containing about 5g of 'Ice' were found in and around the unit.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

Top images courtesy of CNB.