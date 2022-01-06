Back

Heroin & 'Ice' worth S$66,000 found in coffee packets & straws, 5 S'poreans arrested

Investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | January 06, 2022, 03:16 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Five Singaporeans, aged between 61 and 65, were arrested for drug trafficking activities on Wednesday (Jan. 5).

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the five suspects comprise of four men and one woman.

About 932g of heroin and 5g of 'Ice', with a total estimated street value of S$66,000, were seized.

The amount of heroin seized can feed the addiction of about 440 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Operation in Tampines

On Wednesday (Jan. 5) morning, CNB officers arrested a 61-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Tampines Street 22.

17 coffee packets and one straw containing 132g of heroin was recovered from him.

The man was also escorted to his residence in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang, where about 6g of heroin was further seized from the unit.

One of the coffee packets, believed to have contained packets of heroin, seized in a CNB operation. Photo courtesy of CNB.

Follow-up operation in North Bridge Road

In a follow-up operation conducted in the same morning, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of North Bridge Road.

Three Singaporean men, aged between 63 and 65, and a 65-year-old woman, were arrested within the unit.

100 coffee packets and 10 straws containing a total of about 794g of heroin, and a packet containing about 5g of 'Ice' were found in and around the unit.

Packets of heroin, which were recovered from the toilet bowl in a residential unit in the vicinity of North Bridge Road. Photo courtesy of CNB.

Coffee packets, which contained packets of heroin, recovered from the rubbish chute around a residential unit in the vicinity of North Bridge Road. Photo courtesy of CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images courtesy of CNB.

Loewe x Spirited Away collection with apparel, bags & more to launch on Jan. 7, 2022

All my money away.

January 06, 2022, 03:13 PM

RWS pumps in S$10 million into joint research facility with NUS focusing on biodiversity conservation & decarbonisation

The research aims to make "impactful contributions" towards the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

January 06, 2022, 03:07 PM

Syed Saddiq hits back at criticisms over his attire, asks 'Don't you have anything better to do?'

Many Twitter users defended him.

January 06, 2022, 02:49 PM

M'sian police allegedly made ambulance give way to VIP convoy, again

Just a few days ago, the police stopped an ambulance to give way to the prime minister's entourage.

January 06, 2022, 02:19 PM

Trash bag with kratom leaves, containing Class A controlled drugs, found in lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

Five men were arrested.

January 06, 2022, 01:37 PM

S'pore can learn from Pope Francis’s ‘strong heart’ for 'the least’ in each community: Edwin Tong

Pope Francis's teachings "resonate strongly" with multicultural and religiously diverse Singapore, Tong added.

January 06, 2022, 12:47 PM

Man, 34, arrested after running red light at Lentor Avenue, nearly hitting pedestrian

This is not Fast and Furious: The movie.

January 06, 2022, 12:12 PM

8 moments from the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion that revived the Potterhead in me

Always.

January 06, 2022, 12:07 PM

3 S’pore undergrads share the advice their parents gave them when choosing a university

Parents do give the best advice, sometimes.

January 06, 2022, 11:55 AM

Temasek Foundation giving out free reusable masks via vending machines from Jan. 10 - 23, 2022

Available in sizes M and L.

January 06, 2022, 11:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.