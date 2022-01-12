Back

Covid-19 vaccination rate surges in Hong Kong after news of restaurant ban for the unvaccinated

Food is a motivator.

Lean Jinghui | January 12, 2022, 10:06 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In Hong Kong, vaccination numbers received a big boost for the first time in months after a new rule was announced in early January 2022: Banning the unvaccinated from entering restaurants, leisure venues, and schools.

Surge in elderly getting vaccinated

Following the announcement, one elderly man told a reporter from The Standard that he had been prompted to get vaccinated out of fear that he would not be able to go "yum cha" in Chinese restaurants anymore.

"Yum cha" is enjoyed by many Hong Kongers, and typically involves the consumption of dim sum and hot tea at Chinese restaurants in the morning or early afternoon.

Hong Kong media reports captured long queues and crowded vaccination centres over the past two weekends, as many rushed to get jabbed before the new rules kicked in.

According to The Washington Post, a fear of side effects, allergic reactions and death were the main reason many elderly people in Hong Kong had initially been reluctant to take their Covid-19 vaccines.

"Dim sum ban"

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam had confirmed on Jan. 4 that the policy would be rolled out on Feb. 24, a month later than originally intended.

Hong Kong's Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee had earlier announced Jan. 2 that the new policy would take effect before Chinese New Year on Feb. 1, reported The Standard.

However, Lam had said such a move would come too quickly for affected industries, especially the catering industry, as well as residents who had yet to take their first jab.

“The government also needs time to solve technical problems to assist such venues in checking citizens’ vaccination records in a more convenient way,” she explained.

Under the new policy, it will be a requirement for people entering restaurants and public venues to have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

They will be barred from entry unless they can prove they are medically unfit for jabs.

The term "dim sum ban" was subsequently coined by SCMP in a commentary on the situation.

As of Jan. 12, 2022, about 69.9 per cent of the Hong Kong population has received two vaccine doses, while about 75 per cent have received at least one dose.

The percentage of those vaccinated with at least one dose falls further to 53.45 per cent for those aged 70 to 79 years, and is at 25.36 per cent for those aged 80 and above.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Info.gov.hk website 

S'pore should be mentally prepared for US-China tension to last for up to 30 years: George Yeo

He said the intensity of the tension could vary over time, and there might even be skirmishes and proxy wars between the two.

January 13, 2022, 06:41 AM

S'pore 2021 crime trend: Fewer robbery, snatch theft, housebreaking crimes, but more scams

The number of police getting hurt went down too.

January 13, 2022, 04:31 AM

BMW driver hits pedestrian after making discretionary right turn at junction near Kembangan MRT

The pedestrian had right of way as the green man signal was displayed.

January 12, 2022, 11:48 PM

The low carbon transition is no longer just an option, but something S'pore must do to thrive: Grace Fu

But there is also opportunity in adversity.

January 12, 2022, 11:11 PM

'Unique playbook' needed for S'pore's low carbon strategy to avoid hurting competitiveness as investment location

Minister Grace Fu said that for the first five years, Singapore is prepared to spend more than what the country collects to incentivise the adoption of energy-efficient processes.

January 12, 2022, 11:08 PM

Amendment to the Prisons Act allows suitable inmates to undergo skills training & education outside

Preparing inmates for a life after they have paid their debt to society.

January 12, 2022, 09:18 PM

Man crossing Rochor Rd during 'red man' honked at, confronts driver but falls down

He tried to confront the driver, but somehow ended up falling to the ground.

January 12, 2022, 09:00 PM

PAP & WP MPs call on govt to manage impact of revised carbon tax on S'poreans & businesses

Many MPs called for a balanced approach to be taken.

January 12, 2022, 08:34 PM

Wang Leehom says ex-wife has 'overactive imagination' after another longass letter, Lee Jinglei shoots back

It's Season 2 but are we down for it? 😣😫

January 12, 2022, 07:33 PM

10 million population in S'pore 'not really a ridiculous number' to plan for: Liu Thai Ker

Sticking to his guns.

January 12, 2022, 06:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.