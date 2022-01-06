Man, 34, arrested after running red light at Lentor Avenue, nearly hitting pedestrian

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of dangerous driving, said the police on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Beats red light, almost hits pedestrian

In a video posted to SG Road Vigilante's YouTube on Dec. 31, 2021, the red Audi is seen running a red light, narrowly missing a commuter who was crossing the street.

Luckily, the pedestrian sees the car and stops to wait for it to pass, before continuing to walk across the pedestrian crossing.

Arrest on Jan. 4, 2022

In its press release, the police shared that they had been alerted to "a video of a car who had purportedly failed to comply with the red-light signal at a pedestrian crossing along Lentor Avenue" on Dec. 30, 2021 at about 3:30pm.

It added that the car had "almost collided into a pedestrian who was crossing the road at the time".

Traffic Police officers subsequently arrested the driver on Jan. 4, 2022 for the offence of dangerous driving, after establishing his identity with follow up investigations.

The driver has since been issued with an immediate suspension of his driving licence, and investigations are ongoing.

The police reiterated that all motorists are required to abide by traffic rules to keep Singapore's roads safe for everyone:

"The Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users."

Motorists convicted of dangerous driving under the Road Traffic Act are liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Upon a second or subsequent convictions, the penalty doubles – motorists are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of term of up to two years, or both.

Offenders may also also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

