Creamier & PetCubes selling ice creams for dogs, available till February 2022

Ruff times made better with some icy treats.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 05, 2022, 11:49 AM

Furkids in Singapore can have a tough time on some days in this tropical weather.

Some cold treats will make them feel better.

Local ice cream parlour Creamier and Singapore-based pet food company PetCubes collaborated and launched the Doggie Ice Cream last December.

Photo by Daniel Ho.

Ice cream for doggos

The ice creams come in three flavours - Super Berries, Birthday Cake, and Banana Surprise - and they are available till the end of February 2022.

The Doggie Ice Cream is made from human-grade ingredients and is gluten-free, lactose-free, and low sugar.

It was created under the supervision of PetCubes' Director of Nutrition, Francis Cabana, who is a wildlife nutritionist.

Co-founder of Creamier, Khoh Wan Chin, who has a Cavapoo, shared more about the collaboration:

“We love eating ice creams and especially as a dessert to end off on a sweet note after family meals. Food is about bringing loved ones together and enjoying each other’s company, and our pets are a part of our family too.

But human ice creams are not necessarily suitable for dogs; even premium ones usually contain full cream milk and cane sugar. This sparked the idea for Creamier to develop not just ice creams that dogs can eat, but ice creams that are fresh and healthy for them too."

Thomson can't wait to dig in. Photo by Daniel Ho.

More about the three flavours

The Super Berries flavour is an Açaí berry and blackcurrant sorbet with blue spirulina, real bananas, and coconut.

Photo by Daniel Ho.

The Birthday Cake is a vanilla ice cream with spirulina, gluten-free sponge cake, and naturally coloured sprinkles.

Photo from Creamier and PetCubes.

The Banana Surprise is real bananas, spirulina, and gluten-free cookie crumbles.

Photo from Creamier and PetCubes.

You can purchase the ice cream in individual 350ml tubs at S$16 each or a set bundle of 3 flavours at S$45.

They are available across all Creamier stores, PetCubes’ Online Shop, Creamier’s Online Shop, and selected stockists.

Top image collage by Daniel Ho, and from Creamier and PetCubes.

