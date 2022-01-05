Back

805 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 440 are Omicron cases

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.28.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 05, 2022, 10:26 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

440 new Omicron cases were confirmed today (Jan. 5), according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Out of these Omicron cases, 138 are local and 302 are imported.

Including the Omicron cases, a total of 805 new Covid-19 cases were reported.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.28, which jumped from 1.09 a day earlier.

The number of cases in the ICU has also increased, with the current overall ICU utilisation rate at 50.5 per cent, an increase from 43.8 per cent on Jan. 4.

Situation update for Jan. 5

New cases on Jan. 5: 805

New community cases: 353

New imported cases: 439

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 13

New deaths: 2

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 17

Under close monitoring in the ICU: 3

Critically ill in the ICU: 14

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 50.5 per cent

Top image by Syahindah Ishak

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Get booster shot at 5 months or 'as soon as possible' to maintain good protection against Covid-19, expert committee says

Increased protection against Omicron variant.

January 05, 2022, 08:18 PM

Novavax vaccine likely to be added as booster option to S'pore's National Vaccination Programme

The Covid-19 vaccine by Novavax displayed a higher efficacy against Delta and Omicron variants as compared to other non-mRNA vaccines in Singapore.

January 05, 2022, 08:07 PM

Current group size limit will be maintained through Chinese New Year: Lawrence Wong

Singapore is currently experiencing an Omicron variant wave.

January 05, 2022, 07:05 PM

Israel PM: Studies found 4th vaccination dose boosts antibodies 5-fold

Israel is the first country to implement a two dose booster regiment.

January 05, 2022, 06:44 PM

S'porean man, 24, jailed 8 months for choking woman, 37, till she was unconscious to smell her feet

He did so at a carpark staircase landing at Terminal 4 of Changi Airport.

January 05, 2022, 06:28 PM

MOH: Revised protocols to streamline cases based on severity of symptoms & health status from Jan. 6

MOH said further adjustments will be made to gradually allow more individuals to safely recover under Protocol 2.

January 05, 2022, 06:11 PM

Covid-19 booster shot needed within 270 days of primary dose to maintain 'fully vaxxed' status

Approximately nine months.

January 05, 2022, 06:10 PM

Starbucks S'pore launches chicken & cheese bolo bun, & poached pear flavoured drinks

Yums.

January 05, 2022, 05:46 PM

Missing man with dementia, 80, found dead in a drain at Defu Lane carpark

Leck's body was found 1.3km away from his home.

January 05, 2022, 05:31 PM

Mdada CEO Pornsak apologises after e-commerce company hit with complaints of delayed orders

Some waited for two months but were still unsure of their order's status.

January 05, 2022, 05:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.