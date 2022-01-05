805 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 440 are Omicron cases

440 new Omicron cases were confirmed today (Jan. 5), according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Out of these Omicron cases, 138 are local and 302 are imported.

Including the Omicron cases, a total of 805 new Covid-19 cases were reported.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.28, which jumped from 1.09 a day earlier.

The number of cases in the ICU has also increased, with the current overall ICU utilisation rate at 50.5 per cent, an increase from 43.8 per cent on Jan. 4.

Situation update for Jan. 5

New cases on Jan. 5: 805 New community cases: 353 New imported cases: 439 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 13 New deaths: 2

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 17 Under close monitoring in the ICU: 3 Critically ill in the ICU: 14 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 50.5 per cent

Top image by Syahindah Ishak

