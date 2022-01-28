Back

5,554 new Covid-19 cases reported in S’pore on Jan. 28, 3,667 are low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.24.

Low Jia Ying | January 28, 2022, 09:26 PM

Singapore reported 5,554 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Jan. 28, 2022.

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases:  5,272

Imported cases: 282

Deaths: 3

The country has recorded 338,625 Covid-19 cases and 853 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART, as of 12pm on Jan. 27: 3,667 (3,646 local cases + 21 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 2.24 (down from 2.37 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 636

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 46

In ICU: 10

Change in reporting of daily cases

Since Jan. 21, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has stopped highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases, due to variant dominating the current infection wave.

MOH's updates now separately present new Covid-19 cases that are confirmed via a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as new Protocol 2 cases which are detected via antigen rapid tests (ART). MOH said that these ART-positive cases that are included in the reported would be assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and low risk.

As a result, MOH said that its daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

