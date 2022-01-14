Back

960 new cases in S'pore, 549 are Omicron cases

No deaths were reported.

Mandy How | January 14, 2022, 11:12 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected 960 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Jan. 13, as of 12pm.

Among these cases, 549 are Omicron cases, of whom 366 are local and 183 are imported.

Separately, under the same 960 cases, 481 are locally transmitted, while 479 are imported cases.

The weekly infection growth rate stands at 1.43, compared to 1.6 the day before.

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has seen a total of 289,085 cases since the virus arrived on our shores.

Hospitalisations

172 cases are currently hospitalised, with 14 requiring oxygen supplementation and nine in the ICU.

No deaths were reported.

Top image by Mandy How

2 party system unlikely to happen in S'pore, but 'ownself check ownself' is a virtue: Ong Ye Kung

The minister explained that Singapore was not a big polity like the UK or U.S.

January 14, 2022, 10:31 AM

Mahathir discharged from hospital again, recovering at home

Speedy recovery.

January 14, 2022, 10:06 AM

Medically eligible S'pore taxi drivers not fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, 2022 can't drive

There are about 300 medically eligible active drivers who have yet to receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

January 14, 2022, 05:19 AM

S'pore Art Museum with a cafe now open at Tanjong Pagar Distripark next to industrial shipping port

Art in the heart of Singapore's shipping hub.

January 14, 2022, 04:41 AM

Air-con repairman dangles outside 12th storey HDB flat without harness, risks life for few hundred dollars

This is apparently the only way to repair or assemble an air-con compressor, albeit with a harness.

January 14, 2022, 01:47 AM

Unvaxxed man, 53, arrested for punching 2 NEA officers who found him at Redhill Food Centre

Not the best approach.

January 14, 2022, 01:15 AM

'Heartbroken' Wang Leehom left gifts for children outside unit, Lee Jinglei having none of it

Lee accused him of hiring keyboard warriors to spread the pictures to manipulate the media and public.

January 13, 2022, 09:32 PM

Pregnant woman fired 3 days into the job, accuses tuition centre at Tiong Bahru of discrimination

The pregnant lady reported the issue to the police.

January 13, 2022, 07:21 PM

Crow visits S'pore man at his HDB flat regularly over a few months to be petted

He gave it bread and peanuts previously and the bird showed up again and again.

January 13, 2022, 06:59 PM

Man claiming to be M'sian religious preacher spreads conspiracy theory about nasi lemak & the Illuminati

The truth is out there, or maybe not.

January 13, 2022, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.