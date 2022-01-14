960 new cases in S'pore, 549 are Omicron cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected 960 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Jan. 13, as of 12pm.

Among these cases, 549 are Omicron cases, of whom 366 are local and 183 are imported.

Separately, under the same 960 cases, 481 are locally transmitted, while 479 are imported cases.

The weekly infection growth rate stands at 1.43, compared to 1.6 the day before.

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has seen a total of 289,085 cases since the virus arrived on our shores.

Hospitalisations

172 cases are currently hospitalised, with 14 requiring oxygen supplementation and nine in the ICU.

No deaths were reported.

Top image by Mandy How