Back

Govt will not pay medical bill for Covid-19 patients above 18 who don't get booster shot within 9 months of last dose

Existing healthcare financial assistance schemes can still help Singaporeans reduce the bill significantly.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 11, 2022, 12:29 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The government will not pay the full cost of Covid-19 medical treatment for two groups of people in Singapore, should they contract the virus.

They are:

  1. Those above 12 who remain unvaccinated by choice

  2. Those above 18 who do not come forward for their booster shots within 270 days or nine months from their last dose

This was said in Parliament on Jan. 10 in response to an Adjournment Motion on Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures.

In her speech, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Health Rahayu Mahzam explained that there is sufficient evidence that vaccines help reduce the risk of serious illness and death.

Those aged 12 and above who choose not to be vaccinated made the decision despite knowing that this will place them at a higher risk of requiring costly inpatient care, she said, adding that their decision adds to the strain on our healthcare system.

The government has been covering the costs of Covid-19 medical treatment for Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents (PRs) and Long-Term Pass Holders who had not recently travelled, should they get infected.

This "special approach" was adopted when Covid-19 was an emergent and unfamiliar disease, and was intended to avoid financial considerations adding to public uncertainty and concern at that time, Rahayu explained.

Singaporeans can tap on existing healthcare subsidies

While the two groups of people will not have their Covid-19 related medical costs fully covered by the government, they can still tap on the regular healthcare financing arrangement to help pay for their bills, where applicable.

The median bill size for Covid-19 patients' treatment in acute hospitals who require both ICU care and Covid-19 therapeutics is estimated to be about S$25,000, Rahayu shared in her speech.

Access to means-tested government subsidies and MediShield Life coverage can reduce the bill to about S$2,000 to S$4,000 for eligible Singaporeans in subsidised wards, she added.

For Singapore Citizens and PRs, the remaining amount can be funded by MediSave as well.

Related story

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Raffles Medical Group's Facebook

Bentley driver forces his way through Red Swastika School gate, pushes security guard backwards with car

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing has addressed the matter.

January 11, 2022, 01:24 PM

Chan Chun Sing slams Bentley driver who tried to force his way into school, drove into security guard

'This is unacceptable behaviour.'

January 11, 2022, 01:21 PM

Tiger shot dead in Kelantan, M'sia, after attacking 59-year-old man

Retaliatory killings due to human-tiger conflicts is one of the reasons behind the Malayan tiger's dwindling population.

January 11, 2022, 01:14 PM

US reclassifies S'pore Covid-19 travel alert from 'unknown' to 2nd-highest risk level

The move follows MOH's engagement with the U.S. CDC.

January 11, 2022, 12:25 PM

Porsche engulfed in flames along AYE on Jan. 10 evening, no injuries reported

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

January 11, 2022, 10:50 AM

Don Don Donki to open aviation-themed outlet in Jewel Changi Airport in 2023

Largest outlet in the east of Singapore.

January 11, 2022, 10:00 AM

Girl, 7, flips roti prata like a boss in M'sia, can prep 50 to 60 a day

Her parents own a roti prata stall and she wanted to learn how to do it too.

January 11, 2022, 02:26 AM

Free Temasek Foundation mask giveaway mostly smooth, but some vending machines wonky on 1st day

Try another vending machine or come again the next day.

January 11, 2022, 12:17 AM

750 new Covid-19 cases, 389 new Omicron infections in S’pore

Update on Jan. 10, 2022.

January 11, 2022, 12:05 AM

Monitor lizard & venomous snake at Pasir Ris Park use their tongues to check each other out

What a great moment.

January 10, 2022, 09:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.