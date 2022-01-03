Back

429 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 155 Omicron cases

The number of imported cases rose to 297.

Low Jia Ying | January 03, 2022, 08:37 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 429 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Jan. 2.

Of this, 155 were Omicron cases, of whom 119 are imported cases and 36 are local cases.

New high in recent weeks

Singapore's daily Covid-19 caseload has been increasing over the past week. Saturday's (Jan. 1) case count of 456 was the highest recorded in more than two weeks, according to CNA.

Jan. 1 also saw the highest number of imported cases – 260, since the start of the pandemic in Singapore.

While Jan. 2 saw a slight drop in the overall cases, to 429, the number of imported cases rose to 297.

Here are the numbers of daily cases reported in Singapore, according to MOH:

Jan. 1: 456

Dec. 31: 344

Dec. 30: 311

Dec. 29: 341

Dec. 28: 365

Dec. 27: 280

Dec. 26: 209

And here are some more numbers you should probably be aware of.

Situation update

New cases on Jan. 2: 429

New community cases: 128

New imported cases: 297

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 4

Total number of cases reported thus far: 280,290

Deaths

New deaths reported: 0

Total deaths reported thus far: Still 829

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 41

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 4

Critically ill in the ICU: 14

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 41.9 per cent

Vaccination progress (as of Jan. 1)

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent

Received at least one dose: 88 per cent

Received booster shot: 41 per cent

Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 91 per cent

Top photo via Zhangxin Zheng

