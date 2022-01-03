429 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 155 Omicron cases

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 429 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Jan. 2.
Of this, 155 were Omicron cases, of whom 119 are imported cases and 36 are local cases.
New high in recent weeks
Singapore's daily Covid-19 caseload has been increasing over the past week. Saturday's (Jan. 1) case count of 456 was the highest recorded in more than two weeks, according to CNA.
Jan. 1 also saw the highest number of imported cases – 260, since the start of the pandemic in Singapore.
While Jan. 2 saw a slight drop in the overall cases, to 429, the number of imported cases rose to 297.
Here are the numbers of daily cases reported in Singapore, according to MOH:
Jan. 1: 456
Dec. 31: 344
Dec. 30: 311
Dec. 29: 341
Dec. 28: 365
Dec. 27: 280
Dec. 26: 209
And here are some more numbers you should probably be aware of.
Situation update
New cases on Jan. 2: 429
New community cases: 128
New imported cases: 297
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 4
Total number of cases reported thus far: 280,290
Deaths
New deaths reported: 0
Total deaths reported thus far: Still 829
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 41
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 4
Critically ill in the ICU: 14
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 41.9 per cent
Vaccination progress (as of Jan. 1)
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent
Received at least one dose: 88 per cent
Received booster shot: 41 per cent
Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 91 per cent
Top photo via Zhangxin Zheng
