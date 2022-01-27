Back

36-year-old man arrested, allegedly paid for Commonwealth stabbing victim to be hurt over business dispute

Previously, two men were arrested for their suspected involvement in the slash and stab case.

Syahindah Ishak | January 27, 2022, 09:36 PM

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) have arrested another five men, aged between 22 and 40, for their suspected involvement in the stabbing case at Block 413 Commonwealth Avenue West.

One of the men, who is 36 years old, allegedly paid for the victim to be hurt due to a business dispute.

The remaining four men are believed to have played the roles of intermediaries in the armed attack.

Previously, two other men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the same case.

What happened

The stabbing incident occurred on Jan. 14, 2022 at about 10:30am.

The victim was walking towards a multi-storey carpark when two men approached him.

One of the two men, who was allegedly armed with a knife, purportedly attacked the victim from behind.

Both men fled the scene thereafter.

The victim sustained a slash wound on his left arm and a stab wound on his back and was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that this was a planned attack.

Two men previously arrested on Jan. 14

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the two suspects.

They were arrested on the same day, within nine hours of the incident.

The two suspects were charged in court on Jan. 15, 2022 with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon with common intention.

If convicted, they each could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or be given any combination of such punishments.

5 more men arrested

The police said in a news release on Thursday (Jan. 27) that five more men, aged between 22 and 40, were arrested between Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 for their suspected involvement in abetting the commission of the offence.

Three of the men have been charged in court with the offence of abetment to voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The remaining two men are currently assisting in investigations.

Top image via Google StreetView.

