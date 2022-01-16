Back

S'pore cabby's daughter chooses his taxi as bridal car to honour family's source of livelihood

Ashley Tan | January 16, 2022, 06:23 PM

Most soon-to-be-wed couples would probably choose a fancy bridal car to ferry them between venues, but one woman in Singapore went down a more unconventional route.

Kavitha D/O Palaniappan instead went with the ComfortDelGro taxi that her father, Palaniappan S/O Arumugam, had been driving for the past 19 years.

Father drove taxi to provide for family

Kavitha shared that her father's job as a taxi driver had been the family's main source of income during her and her brother's growing up years.

"My Dad managed to put my brother and I through polytechnic by faithfully driving the taxi almost every day," she said.

Although Palaniappan is already 73 years old, he still remains behind the wheel and refuses to retire as he simply "enjoys taxi driving too much".

Using Palaniappan's taxi as her bridal car is thus Kavitha's way of honouring and showing appreciation for the hard work and sweat her father has put in to provide for her and the family.

Father drove the bridal car too

Kavitha's mother subsequently brought up the novel idea to Palaniappan before Kavitha's wedding in November 2021.

He was apparently so fond of the idea that he went ahead to ask ComfortDelGro for permission to use the vehicle, two days before the wedding.

The company gave permission "without hesitation", and even helped Palaniappan seek approval from the authorities on the same day.

Palaniappan was also his daughter's driver on the actual wedding day.

This turned out to be a fortunate turn of events as they experienced heavy traffic when making their way to the wedding reception.

But with Palaniappan's "extensive driving experience", he managed to whiz through the vehicles and send Kavitha to the venue on time.

You can read the the full post on Kavitha and Palaniappan here.

Top photo from ComfortDelGro / FB

