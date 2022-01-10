Online store selling cartons of CNY drinks, prices from S$0.42 per can & S$0.25 per packet

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you're preparing to entertain a large number of guests this festive season, it's crucial to stock up on beverages.
Local online drinks merchant U+ Life is offering cartons of various popular canned and packet drinks at discounted prices.
Prices go as low as under S$0.50 per can or packet.
≤ S$0.50 per can/packet
1. Coca-cola Original (Less sugar) 24 Cans (320ml)
- Carton of 24: S$11.99 (one for S$0.50)
- Minimum six months expiry
2. 100 Plus Original Isotonic Drink 24 Cans (320ml)
- Carton of 24: S$10.49 (one for S$0.44)
- Minimum six months expiry
3. Pokka Jasmine Green Tea 24 Packets (250ml)
- Carton of 24: S$7.29 (one for S$0.30)
- Minimum six months expiry
4. Yeo's Chrysanthemum Tea 24 Packets (250ml)
- Carton of 24: S$5.99 (one for S$0.25)
5. Vitasoy Original Soy Milk 24 Packets (250ml)
- Carton of 24: S$10.50 (one for S$0.44)
- Minimum six months expiry
6. Seasons Ice Lemon Tea 24 Cans (300ml)
- Carton of 24: S$9.99 (one for S$0.42)
- Minimum six months expiry
7. Pokka Sparkling Fuji Apple 24 Cans (325ml)
- Carton of 24: S$10.99 (one for S$0.46)
- Minimum six months expiry
8. F&N Orange 24 Cans (325ml)
- Carton of 24: S$9.99 (one for S$0.42)
- Minimum six months expiry
9. Kickapoo Joy Juice Can Drink 24 Cans (325ml)
- Carton of 24: S$10.99 (one for S$0.46)
- Minimum six months expiry
10. Pokka Oolong Tea 24 Packets (250ml)
- Carton of 24: S$9.29 (one for S$0.39)
- Minimum six months expiry
Other beverages available
They also sell other beverages and mixers at a higher cost per can/packet but most of them still fall under S$1 each.
These include:
- Milo UHT Chocolate Malt 24 Packets (200ml) (SG: S$12.80/MY: S$11.99)
- Authentic Tea House Ayataka 12 Cans (300ml) (S$6.99)
- Qoo White Grape 12 Cans (300ml) (S$8.19)
- Schweppes Soda Water 24 Cans (320ml) (S$13.99)
- A&W Sarsaparilla 12 Cans (320ml) (S$6.70)
You can check out their full catalogue on ezbuy and Shopee, though prices on the former website appear to be slightly cheaper.
Free shipping is available for orders above S$20, though other terms and conditions may apply.
Top images via U+ Life's ezbuy's customer reviews.
