Online store selling cartons of CNY drinks, prices from S$0.42 per can & S$0.25 per packet

If you're preparing to entertain a large number of guests this festive season, it's crucial to stock up on beverages.

Local online drinks merchant U+ Life is offering cartons of various popular canned and packet drinks at discounted prices.

Prices go as low as under S$0.50 per can or packet.

≤ S$0.50 per can/packet

1. Coca-cola Original (Less sugar) 24 Cans (320ml)

Carton of 24: S$11.99 (one for S$0.50 )

) Minimum six months expiry

2. 100 Plus Original Isotonic Drink 24 Cans (320ml)

Carton of 24: S$10.49 (one for S$0.44 )

) Minimum six months expiry

3. Pokka Jasmine Green Tea 24 Packets (250ml)

Carton of 24: S$7.29 (one for S$0.30 )

) Minimum six months expiry

4. Yeo's Chrysanthemum Tea 24 Packets (250ml)

Carton of 24: S$5.99 (one for S$0.25)

5. Vitasoy Original Soy Milk 24 Packets (250ml)

Carton of 24: S$10.50 (one for S$0.44 )

) Minimum six months expiry

6. Seasons Ice Lemon Tea 24 Cans (300ml)

Carton of 24: S$9.99 (one for S$0.42 )

) Minimum six months expiry

7. Pokka Sparkling Fuji Apple 24 Cans (325ml)

Carton of 24: S$10.99 (one for S$0.46 )

) Minimum six months expiry

8. F&N Orange 24 Cans (325ml)

Carton of 24: S$9.99 (one for S$0.42 )

) Minimum six months expiry

9. Kickapoo Joy Juice Can Drink 24 Cans (325ml)

Carton of 24: S$10.99 (one for S$0.46 )

) Minimum six months expiry

10. Pokka Oolong Tea 24 Packets (250ml)

Carton of 24: S$9.29 (one for S$0.39 )

) Minimum six months expiry

Other beverages available

They also sell other beverages and mixers at a higher cost per can/packet but most of them still fall under S$1 each.

These include:

Milo UHT Chocolate Malt 24 Packets (200ml) (SG: S$12.80/MY: S$11.99)

Authentic Tea House Ayataka 12 Cans (300ml) ( S$6.99

Qoo White Grape 12 Cans (300ml) (S$8.19)

Schweppes Soda Water 24 Cans (320ml) (S$13.99)

A&W Sarsaparilla 12 Cans (320ml) ( S$6.70

You can check out their full catalogue on ezbuy and Shopee, though prices on the former website appear to be slightly cheaper.

Free shipping is available for orders above S$20, though other terms and conditions may apply.

