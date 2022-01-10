Back

Online store selling cartons of CNY drinks, prices from S$0.42 per can & S$0.25 per packet

Free shipping for orders above S$20, so you don't need to lug them home all the way from the supermarket.

Karen Lui | January 10, 2022, 03:23 PM

If you're preparing to entertain a large number of guests this festive season, it's crucial to stock up on beverages.

Local online drinks merchant U+ Life is offering cartons of various popular canned and packet drinks at discounted prices.

Prices go as low as under S$0.50 per can or packet.

Image via U+ Life ezbuy page.

≤ S$0.50 per can/packet

1. Coca-cola Original (Less sugar) 24 Cans (320ml)

  • Carton of 24: S$11.99 (one for S$0.50)

  • Minimum six months expiry

Image via U+ Life's ezbuy customer reviews.

2. 100 Plus Original Isotonic Drink 24 Cans (320ml)

  • Carton of 24: S$10.49 (one for S$0.44)

  • Minimum six months expiry

Image via U+ Life's ezbuy customer reviews.

3. Pokka Jasmine Green Tea 24 Packets (250ml)

  • Carton of 24: S$7.29 (one for S$0.30)

  • Minimum six months expiry

Image via U+ Life's ezbuy customer reviews.

4. Yeo's Chrysanthemum Tea 24 Packets (250ml)

  • Carton of 24: S$5.99 (one for S$0.25)

Image via U+ Life's ezbuy customer reviews.

5. Vitasoy Original Soy Milk 24 Packets (250ml)

  • Carton of 24: S$10.50 (one for S$0.44)

  • Minimum six months expiry

Image via U+ Life's ezbuy customer reviews.

6. Seasons Ice Lemon Tea 24 Cans (300ml)

  • Carton of 24: S$9.99 (one for S$0.42)

  • Minimum six months expiry

Image via U+ Life's ezbuy customer reviews.

7. Pokka Sparkling Fuji Apple 24 Cans (325ml)

  • Carton of 24: S$10.99 (one for S$0.46)

  • Minimum six months expiry

Image via U+ Life's ezbuy customer reviews.

8. F&N Orange 24 Cans (325ml)

  • Carton of 24: S$9.99 (one for S$0.42)

  • Minimum six months expiry

Image via U+ Life's ezbuy customer reviews.

9. Kickapoo Joy Juice Can Drink 24 Cans (325ml)

  • Carton of 24: S$10.99 (one for S$0.46)

  • Minimum six months expiry

Image via U+ Life's ezbuy customer reviews.

10. Pokka Oolong Tea 24 Packets (250ml)

  • Carton of 24: S$9.29 (one for S$0.39)

  • Minimum six months expiry

Image via U+ Life's ezbuy customer reviews.

Other beverages available

    They also sell other beverages and mixers at a higher cost per can/packet but most of them still fall under S$1 each.

    These include:

    • Milo UHT Chocolate Malt 24 Packets (200ml) (SG: S$12.80/MY: S$11.99)

    • Authentic Tea House Ayataka 12 Cans (300ml) (S$6.99)

    • Qoo White Grape 12 Cans (300ml) (S$8.19)

    • Schweppes Soda Water 24 Cans (320ml) (S$13.99)

    • A&W Sarsaparilla 12 Cans (320ml) (S$6.70)

    You can check out their full catalogue on ezbuy and Shopee, though prices on the former website appear to be slightly cheaper.

    Free shipping is available for orders above S$20, though other terms and conditions may apply.

    Top images via U+ Life's ezbuy's customer reviews.

