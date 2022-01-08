Citigroup to fire unvaccinated US staff by end of Jan. 2022

U.S. bank Citigroup has imposed a strict vaccine policy for its staff.

Fired if not vaccinated

According to a report by Reuters, staff in the U.S. who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 by Jan. 14 will be placed on unpaid leave.

The New York Times, reported that such individuals will be placed on unpaid leave on Jan. 15 and fired on Jan. 31.

A source mentioned that some staff might not receive year-end bonuses unless they signed documents agreeing not to sue the company.

More than 90 per cent complied

Citigroup is the first Wall Street bank to enforce a vaccine mandate.

More than 90 per cent of the bank's over 65,000 employees have complied with the mandate so far.

Citigroup also said that it would assess exemptions on religious or medical grounds or any other accommodation by state or local law on a case-by-case basis.

Increasing number of cases because of Omicron variant

Other U.S. companies with a no-jab-no-job policy include Google and United Airlines.

With the Omicron variant and recent New Year's celebrations, the number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. has increased.

The U.S. has seen between 161,060 to 1,018,935 cases per day in the past week.

Top image from Google Maps.