Chinese photographer praised for using model with 'big eyes' in 'anti-discrimination' themed photos

A Chinese photographer's series of photos featuring three models of different ethnicities had won the praise of social media users in China.

Internet users complimented the photographer, Los Angeles-based photographer Luo Bing, for using a Chinese model whose eyes are not "small" or "slanted" looking, and who doesn't have a "flat nose bridge". These are the features that they say perpetuate the stereotypical image of Asians among Westerners.

In the photos, titled "All in Love", the Chinese model, who goes by the name "Dani", was pictured standing close to the other two models of African and Caucasian descent. They were all wearing black-coloured clothing and had similar hairstyles and makeup.

One of the photos also appeared on a billboard in Times Square at New York City.

According to Guancha.cn, Luo explained the "anti-discrimination" theme for the photos, saying in a social media post that he wanted to show that all women, regardless of their skin colour, are beautiful.

In addition, as a Chinese photographer, he also wanted to show the world the diversity present in East Asian beauty.

Dani also said that Luo had chosen her to be one of the models as he wanted to "showcase East Asian beauty and the beauty in diverse skin colours".

Many Chinese welcomed the choice of model

While some internet users raised their suspicions that the photo was part of a paid advertisement to raise Luo's profile as a photographer, they were still supportive of him as they thought that by "using a model which breaks the mould of the so-called 'high fashion' face, he helped the East to earn back its right to have a say on the matter of aesthetic judgment", Guancha.cn added.

"This is how Chinese women really look like."

"This kind of 'normal' photographer should be given more encouragement."

"Y'all see this? Even without smearing us Chinese, one can still be popular in Europe and the U.S., and help our black brothers in the meantime."

"After seeing this set of pictures, I'll diss anyone who tells me narrow-looking slit eyes are the normal beauty standard overseas."

"This is our kind of aesthetics, does it not look good?

"There's no need to beg for attention from foreigners. It's alright as long as we ourselves think that something is beautiful."

"This looks easier on the eye than small, slanted eyes."

"You're much more talented than Chen Man."

Face of a typical internet celeb in China?

Not everyone was impressed with the choice of model, however, with a few commenters saying she looked like a typical internet celebrity or influencer in China with no unique features that make her stand out -- internet celebrities in China usually have doe eyes, fair skin, a high nose bridge and a pointy chin.

A small number also thought the looks of the Chinese model are not representative of the majority of the Chinese people, and that those who reject a model with small, narrow-looking eyes are actually looking down on themselves as this is the feature that most Chinese are born with.

"Face of an internet celebrity."

"While this fits the aesthetics of most East Asian people, it's not realistic for most Asian women don't look like this."

"'Encourage women to be fair, young and slim' 'Photos end up giving off internet celebrity vibes' 'The deep sense of inferiority that the Chinese have in their bones'"

Chinese brand slammed for using model with small eyes

The praise for Luo's photos comes in the wake of a recent controversy in China where a model and the Chinese brand she was working for, which markets its products mostly for the domestic market, were slammed by social media users as "insulting China" by playing into "Western stereotypes" and fawning over Westerners.

The model later hit back at her critics, saying she could not understand how she had "insulted China" with her natural eyes that she was born with, and asked them if she is not Chinese just because she has small eyes.

She also expressed concerns that she could be out of a job if retailers stopped hiring her for fear of offending this vocal group of social media users.

