Chinatown boasts majestic tigers light-up display for Chinese New Year 2022

Ringing in the new year with a roar.

Ashley Tan | January 06, 2022, 04:13 PM

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and Chinatown, as per usual, is adorned with festive decorations.

To welcome the Year of the Tiger, the decorations feature gigantic replicas of the big cat, with a particularly large and impressive display overlooking the junction at Upper Cross Street and New Bridge Road.

Here's a peek at the family of tigers, posing with gold ingots and coins.

Photo from Sandy Lan / FB

Tiger family

Although the street light-up and opening ceremony officially starts on Jan. 7, it seems that several photographers have managed to capture some shots of the display even before that.

The tigers look even more formidable when lit up at night.

Photo from Andrew Jkt / FB

Photo from Andrew Jkt / FB

According to the Chinatown Festivals website, the lanterns were designed by students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

The centrepiece showcasing the family of five tigers is meant to signify reunion, harmony and prosperity.

Photo from Peh Lian Soon / FB

Photo from Peh Lian Soon / FB

The light-up will last till Mar. 2, and will be turned on from 7pm to 12am daily.

Photo from Peh Lian Soon / FB

Promoting conservation

This year, the Chinatown Festival Organising Committee is also collaborating with the World Wide Fund for Nature (Singapore) and Temenggong Artists-in-Residence.

Local artists were invited to paint different tiger sculptures, which will be displayed around Chinatown to promote the importance of global animal conservation and the environment.

Top photo from Andrew Jkt / FB

