More safe distancing enforcers to be deployed to Chinatown on weekends leading up to CNY

To ensure the rules are being followed.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 15, 2022, 01:17 PM

In the lead up to Chinese New Year (CNY), additional measures will be implemented at Chinatown to reduce crowding, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Jan. 15.

This is what you can expect from this weekend onwards:

1. More Safe Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs) and Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers (SDEOs) will be deployed to Chinatown for the three weekends (14-16 January, 21-23 January, and 28-31 January) leading up to CNY.

2. STB to work with relevant organisations to ensure shops and eateries do not extend their operations onto pedestrian paths, which could make it difficult for visitors to keep a safe distance.

This includes hotspots along New Bridge Road, Pagoda Street and Trengganu Street, STB added.

When there is crowding, these entry points may be closed or limited as well.

  • Closing the pedestrian entry to Pagoda Street from New Bridge Road.

  • Limiting entry from Exit A of Chinatown MRT at Pagoda Street.

  • Closing Temple Street to vehicular traffic.

STB urge the public to visit Chinatown during off-peak hours and be reminded to comply with Safe Management Measures such as mask wearing, keeping one metre from each other, and not gathering in groups of more than five.

They also encourage the public to take part in Chinatown Festival's online activities instead.

