Woman quarantined for 14 days in Xi'an witnesses pet dog tearing up home via surveillance feed

Poor doggo.

Matthias Ang | January 19, 2022, 03:58 PM

A woman who was quarantined for 14 days in the mainland Chinese city of Xi'an witnessed her pet dog tear up the interior of her house while she was isolated, CCTV reported.

The owner, surnamed Liu, said that she saw the entire incident through a surveillance feed she had set up to monitor her dog as she could not bring it along with her into quarantine.

She also prepared enough food for the dog in advance, she added.

According to Star Video, she left for her 14-day quarantine on the night of Jan. 5.

Dog began its "demolition" of the house the day after she left

Liu highlighted that her pet dog seemed a little down on the day she left.

It then began its "demolition" the next day by ripping a hole in the sofa and tearing up her shoes, clothes and bags.

A video of the dog in the house on Jan. 17 showed multiple items strewn across the floor, with the dog also gnawing on the sofa.

Liu added that she felt "desperate" while witnessing her dog's behaviour, although she acknowledged that there is still some fortune in the fact that the pooch is still healthy.

She has also started to buy new furniture to replace the ones her dog destroyed.

Commenting on Liu's account of her predication, social media users opined that her pooch might have exhibited destructive behaviour due to boredom or separation anxiety, since it was left alone at home for an extended period of time.

Top image screenshot via Star Video on Bilibili

