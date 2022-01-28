Back

S'pore supermarkets selling abalone from S$0.90 to S$1.50 per piece

Accessible and affordable.

Karen Lui | January 28, 2022, 05:24 PM

Abalone is a must-have seafood item for special festive occasions, especially Chinese New Year, as it symbolises good fortune and abundance.

However, it is also known to be expensive.

Supermarkets such as Cold Storage and Sheng Siong are offering abalone at affordable prices, between S$0.90 to S$1.50 per piece, so everyone can enjoy this luxury ingredient without breaking the bank.

Cold Storage

Cold Storage is offering frozen-thawed half shell abalone at a discounted price of S$1.50 per piece (U.P. S$2.50).

Photo by Mothership, taken at Compass One's Cold Storage.

According to the sign, the offer is valid until Feb. 2, 2022, which has been confirmed by a Cold Storage employee.

Here's a thumb for scale. Photo by Mothership, taken at Compass One's Cold Storage.

Photo by Mothership, taken at Compass One's Cold Storage.

The Cold Storage employee also shared that the abalones are available, while stocks last, at the following outlets:

  • Compass One

  • Jelita

  • Holland Village

  • United Square

  • North Point

  • Takashimaya

  • Parkway Parade

  • Paragon

  • West Coast Plaza

Sheng Siong

Sheng Siong sells frozen abalones in packs of 10 pieces on their website.

Photo from Sheng Siong's website.

Each pack costs S$9.99 (U.P. S$25), which prices each abalone at under S$1.

If you're looking for a larger quantity of abalones, they also have 900g 75-piece packs priced at S$66.88 each.

Photo by Janus Chan on Facebook.
According to a Sheng Siong spokesperson, stock for 75-piece bag of frozen abalone (S$66.88) is running out, while the 10-piece pack is also available at all Sheng Siong stores island wide.

Both products are on a while-stocks-last basis, they added.

They also shared with us that 100g abalone packs are available at S$8.95 at selected stores, while stocks last.

Photo by Sheng Siong.

Photo by Sheng Siong.

Far Ocean

Far Ocean also sells frozen thawed half shell abalone (35g to 45g) (U.P. S$2.90) at S$1 at their ongoing warehouse sale that will end on Jan. 31, 2021.

Photo by Far Ocean's Facebook page.

A lighter for scale. Photo by Far Ocean's Facebook page.

FairPrice

Arguably the first retailer to start the abalone sales this season from Dec. 23, 2021, FairPrice offers thawed half shell abalone at S$0.90 each.

Photo by FairPrice.

According to the sign, the promotion is valid while stocks last until Mar. 3, 2022.

The promotion is only available in-store at selected outlets.

You can locate the participating outlets here.

Top images via Mothership and Janus Chan on Facebook.

