Mahjong-themed CNY snacks by ChangHoSek S'pore comes with giant 'huat' tote

If you're looking for snacks that double up as a cute display, ChangHoSek's line-up might suit you.

For Chinese New Year 2022, the bakery's range of cookies, bakes and crisps are presented in the form of mahjong tile combinations.

Choose from six sets, or if you can't decide, there's the 13 Wonders Snack Pack.

The items are also available for individual purchases.

Here's a look at some of the sets:

1. Big Four Blessings (S$72.80)

This set features traditional love letters, pandan love letters, arrowhead chips, and salted egg chips.

The four "winds" are reflected on the plastic containers.

2. Longevity Trio (S$60.80)

The 999 bundle consists of butter cookies, almond cookies, and gourmet spiced nuts (macadamia, pecan, walnuts, cashew, and almonds).

The ninth tile of each suit is used here as a Chinese pun on "jiu", which means both the number nine and "for a long time" (i.e. longevity).

3. Scholars Trio (S$52.80)

The trio is made up of Green Pea Cookies, Prawn Rolls, and Kueh Bangkit.

The tiles denote a rare winning combination in mahjong, the Da San Yuan.

4. 13 Wonders Chocolate Set (S$34.80)

These are chocolate tiles made of almond gianduja (chocolate spread with hazelnut paste) with wafer crisp, coated in white chocolate.

The 13 Wonders is another rare winning hand that immediately grants the player maximum fold (man tai).

5. 13 Wonders Set (S$238.80)

The 13 Wonders Set includes all the flavours of the new year, which is also four different sets combined.

Each set comes with 13 snacks packed in a giant "huat" tote bag:

Green Pea Cookies (V)

Prawn Roll

Kueh Bangkit

Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie

Cheese Cookie

Peanut Cookies (V)

Gourmet Spiced Nuts

Butter Cookies

Almond Cookies (V)

Original Love Letters

Arrow Chips

Pandan Love Letters

Salted Egg Potato Chips

Note: (V) = suitable for vegans.

All prices here are sale prices. You can browse the full range of products here.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via ChangHoSek