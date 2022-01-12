Back

Mahjong-themed CNY snacks by ChangHoSek S'pore comes with giant 'huat' tote

Extra big huat.

Mandy How | January 12, 2022, 04:13 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're looking for snacks that double up as a cute display, ChangHoSek's line-up might suit you.

For Chinese New Year 2022, the bakery's range of cookies, bakes and crisps are presented in the form of mahjong tile combinations.

Choose from six sets, or if you can't decide, there's the 13 Wonders Snack Pack.

The items are also available for individual purchases.

Here's a look at some of the sets:

1. Big Four Blessings (S$72.80)

Photo via ChangHoSek

This set features traditional love letters, pandan love letters, arrowhead chips, and salted egg chips.

The four "winds" are reflected on the plastic containers.

2. Longevity Trio (S$60.80)

Photo via ChangHoSek

The 999 bundle consists of butter cookies, almond cookies, and gourmet spiced nuts (macadamia, pecan, walnuts, cashew, and almonds).

The ninth tile of each suit is used here as a Chinese pun on "jiu", which means both the number nine and "for a long time" (i.e. longevity).

3. Scholars Trio (S$52.80)

Photo via ChangHoSek

The trio is made up of Green Pea Cookies, Prawn Rolls, and Kueh Bangkit.

The tiles denote a rare winning combination in mahjong, the Da San Yuan.

4. 13 Wonders Chocolate Set (S$34.80)

Photo via ChangHoSek

These are chocolate tiles made of almond gianduja (chocolate spread with hazelnut paste) with wafer crisp, coated in white chocolate.

The 13 Wonders is another rare winning hand that immediately grants the player maximum fold (man tai).

5. 13 Wonders Set (S$238.80)

Photo via ChangHoSek

The 13 Wonders Set includes all the flavours of the new year, which is also four different sets combined.

Each set comes with 13 snacks packed in a giant "huat" tote bag:

  • Green Pea Cookies (V)

  • Prawn Roll

  • Kueh Bangkit

  • Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie

  • Cheese Cookie

  • Peanut Cookies (V)

  • Gourmet Spiced Nuts

  • Butter Cookies

  • Almond Cookies (V)

  • Original Love Letters

  • Arrow Chips

  • Pandan Love Letters

  • Salted Egg Potato Chips

Note: (V) = suitable for vegans.

Photo via ChangHoSek

All prices here are sale prices. You can browse the full range of products here.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via ChangHoSek

BY2's Yumi & Lee Jinglei accuse each other of lying through their teeth

The gift that keeps on giving.

January 12, 2022, 03:06 PM

2021 O-Level results: 85.6% of candidates score at least 5 passes, slightly higher than 2020 cohort

99.8% of the candidates have at least one O-Level pass.

January 12, 2022, 03:00 PM

S'porean man, 50, pleads not guilty to wife's murder in UK court

He will be put on trial on June 6.

January 12, 2022, 02:30 PM

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-A doesn't follow any of her male cast members back on Instagram

Not even her puppy, Kim Hyeon-joong.

January 12, 2022, 02:02 PM

'Gan Ni Na' bag for CNY no longer on sale in M'sia due to offensive-sounding homonym

Gong Xi Gong Xi, Gan Ni Na.

January 12, 2022, 01:48 PM

Smaller NS pool due to S'pore's low fertility rates will not compromise national defence: Ng Eng Hen

Mindef has incorporated technological advancements to optimise manpower, he said.

January 12, 2022, 01:24 PM

S'porean woman, 34, takes in runaway girl, 16, prostitutes her over 4 months via Locanto listings

Woman preying on girl.

January 12, 2022, 12:36 PM

Filmgarde closing down Bugis+ & Century Square outlets

Only the Leisure Park Kallang outlet is left.

January 12, 2022, 12:16 PM

Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of breaking into their house with 3 male staff, denies having mental issues

Breaking silence after three weeks, she slammed Wang Lee Hom for prioritising his reputation over their children's safety.

January 12, 2022, 12:14 PM

Hangry in school: NTU students frustrated over limited halal food options on campus

Affected students say that they have been frequenting the same stalls for years due to the limited number of halal food options available in school.

January 12, 2022, 11:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.